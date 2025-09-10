Celebrating a Decade of Resilience: A Voice For Choice Advocacy and Their Milestone Gala

As a mom who's spent the last decade battling for medical freedom in California and across the United States, protecting our families, our faith, and our fundamental rights from government overreach is a HUGE priority. I've stood shoulder-to-shoulder with parents just like you, pushing back against mandates that threaten our ability to make informed health choices for our kids. And I have not done it alone: That's why I'm thrilled to shine a spotlight on A Voice For Choice Advocacy (AVFCA), a grassroots powerhouse that's been leading the charge since 2015. As we mark their 10th anniversary, I want to share who they are, what they've accomplished, and how you can join the celebration at their inaugural Gala.

Who Is A Voice For Choice Advocacy?

In a world where Big Government and corporate interests often drown out the voices of everyday families, AVFCA stands as a beacon of hope for parents who value personal liberty, parental rights, and true health freedom. Founded in 2015 amid the uproar over SB 277 (the insane bill that stripped away personal belief exemptions for school vaccinations) AVFCA has grown into a leading organization dedicated to educating, advocating for, and empowering people like us.

Their mission is crystal clear: to ensure we're fully informed about our health rights, emphasizing informed choice, transparency, and privacy. They safeguard parental and educational rights while protecting Californians' health from intrusive policies. What sets AVFCA apart is their commitment to bridging divides in our politically fractured country. Thousands of Californians from all walks of life - Democrats, Republicans, independents - want healthier food, cleaner environments, and stronger parental authority. But few organizations dedicate themselves daily to advocating in the Capitol, courtrooms, and communities. AVFCA fills that gap, ensuring families' voices are heard, rights are protected, and our children's futures are secure.

As a mom who's been in this fight since the early days, I can tell you: AVFCA isn't just another advocacy group. They're the ones turning the tide for conservative values like limited government and individual responsibility.

Litigation: AVFCA's Frontline Battles

One of the most inspiring aspects of AVFCA's work is their relentless pursuit of justice through the courts. Right now, they're the only California-based organization with two active lawsuits challenging SB 277, a historic moment that echoes their founding purpose.

Religious Exemption Lawsuit : This suit aims to reinstate religious exemptions for K-12 school entry in California. For conservatives who hold faith as a core principle, this is about defending our God-given rights against secular mandates. It's a full-circle fight, protecting families from the very overreach that sparked AVFCA's creation.

Titer Testing Lawsuit: Seeking to allow antibody titer testing as a viable alternative to vaccination for school requirements, this case promotes real science over one-size-fits-all policies. It's a win for informed consent and personal health autonomy—principles that align perfectly with our conservative ethos of less bureaucracy and more freedom.

These lawsuits aren't just legal maneuvers; they're lifelines for parents navigating a system that too often prioritizes control over choice. Through battles like SB 277 in 2015, SB 276 in 2019, the chaos of COVID mandates, and ongoing legislative threats, AVFCA has helped families find silver linings, build strength, and stand united.

A Decade of Victories: The Gala

This year isn't just another anniversary, it's a MASSIVE milestone. AVFCA turns 10, commemorating a decade of victories, lessons, and unwavering commitment to children's health and parental rights. What started as a response to SB 277 has evolved into a movement that's weathered storms and emerged stronger. To honor this journey, AVFCA is hosting their first-ever Gala!

Event Details:

Date and Time : Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 6:00 PM

Location : Domenico Winery, San Carlos, CA

Attire: Semiformal / Cocktail

Whether you jumped into the fray back with us back in 2015 with SB 277, rallied against SB 276 in 2019, woke up in the pandemic mandates, or are new to the cause, this Gala is for you. You'll hear from leaders and influential voices, connect with fellow like-minded friends, and celebrate side by side with those who've carried the mission forward.

Evening Highlights:

An organic, seed oil-free dinner

Fluoride- and PFAS-free beverages

A MAHA-inspired silent and live auction

Plenty of community building, meaningful connections, and even dancing to cap off the night

It's a night to reflect on how far we've come and the unbreakable community that's made it possible. As someone who's contended for these freedoms for years, I see this Gala as a rallying point—a chance to recharge and gear up for future fights.

Why AVFCA Matters to Conservatives Like Us

A Voice for Choice Advocacy embodies the values and principles we hold dear: limited government, personal responsibility, and protection of individual liberties. They're not afraid to challenge the status quo, advocating for healthier food systems, cleaner environments, and robust parental rights.

If you're a parent worried about vaccine mandates infringing on your religious freedoms, or if you're tired of government dictating health choices without transparency, AVFCA is your ally.

The fight for medical freedom is far from over, but with organizations like AVFCA leading the way, we're making real progress.

Let's celebrate our shared victories, connect with like-minded families, and recommit to safeguarding our children's health and rights.

In the fight and the victories with you,

Britt Mayer

Founder Rooted Wings, The Britt Mayer Show