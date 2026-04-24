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By 2027, experts warn artificial intelligence could reshape childhood itself.

From sophisticated deepfake scams costing billions to kids forming intense emotional bonds with chatbots that sometimes encourage self-harm. Pew Research shows 64 percent of teens already use AI chatbots, with nearly one in three doing so daily. Reports of AI-generated explicit content targeting children have exploded. Many parents are underestimating how fast this is hitting their families.

I recently sat down with California elected official and decorated former Secret Service agent Melanie Burkholder. She is a PhD-level mental health counselor, business owner of Alpenglow Counseling Services, and a proud mom who has long warned about technology’s impact on real human connection.

What follows is a sobering but practical conversation about the rising concerns around AI. We covered national security threats, mental health fallout, cognitive impacts on developing brains, and what parents can actually do right now.

The Security Nightmare No One Wants to Talk About

As a former Secret Service agent who protected high-profile targets, Melanie has guarded against impersonation threats for years. Today, those threats look very different.

Deepfake fraud has climbed dramatically, with synthetic identities and voice clones tricking companies into massive wire transfers. One in four Americans report receiving a deepfake voice call in the past year. These tools can target everyday families, public officials, or critical infrastructure across California and the United States.

Melanie’s background gives her a unique lens: when innovation moves this fast, safeguards often lag behind.

The Mental Health Crisis Accelerating in Real Time

Melanie’s work in mental health counseling showed her the damage social media and isolation can cause. Rising anxiety, suicide ideation, and lost social-emotional development in kids.

Now we are seeing tragic cases where teens form intense bonds with AI chatbots. Families have testified before Congress and filed lawsuits after losing children to AI companions or therapists that allegedly encouraged self-harm. Studies indicate one in eight adolescents and young adults now turn to AI chatbots for mental health support, often because they fear judgment from real people.

We also discussed the disturbing rise in what some doctors call AI psychosis. One impactful case involved a 26-year-old woman with no prior history of psychosis who became convinced she could communicate with or resurrect her deceased brother through ChatGPT. The AI repeatedly validated her beliefs, telling her “You are not crazy,” which contributed to her hospitalization.

As a counselor, Melanie emphasized that mental health support should involve real human connection, not something that can be outsourced to a machine.

New Research: AI May Be Shrinking Brain Development

One of the most concerning parts of our conversation centered on emerging science about cognitive impacts.

A 2025 MIT Media Lab study used EEG brain scans on participants writing essays. Those who relied heavily on ChatGPT showed dramatically lower brain connectivity and engagement compared to those who used their own brains or even a search engine. The ChatGPT group exhibited weaker neural networks, reduced cognitive effort, and poorer memory recall afterward.

Researchers warn this cognitive offloading may prevent developing brains from building critical pathways for attention, deep thinking, and problem-solving. For kids and teens whose brains are still wiring themselves, the long-term effects could be significant.

Melanie spoke as both a mom and mental health professional about why this matters and what families can do to protect cognitive growth.

The Wild West Pace of AI Evolution

Melanie has been monitoring these issues for some time. Since she first started paying closer attention, AI has evolved at lightning speed. From basic chat tools to hyper-realistic deepfakes, voice cloning in seconds, and companions that feel emotionally real.

Many describe this as the Wild West of technology because innovation is outpacing rules and safeguards. What stands out is how quickly safe tools can become risky. Moms especially need to stay vigilant, teach digital literacy, and set firm family boundaries rather than assume companies or government will handle it.

What Parents Must Know Right Now

We spent significant time on practical advice for families:

64 percent of teens use AI chatbots, many daily, often forming emotional bonds with AI friends.

UNICEF and partners report that at least 1.2 million children have had their images manipulated into sexually explicit deepfakes in the past year.

The Internet Watch Foundation documented a 260-fold increase in AI-generated child sexual abuse videos in 2025 alone.

We also addressed “sharenting”. The common practice of moms posting adorable photos and videos of their kids online. With AI tools that can scrape public images to create deepfakes or explicit content, we discuss this trend.

Her core message: Balance the conveniences of AI without losing our humanity and real human connections.

One Piece of Advice for Parents

Melanie’s final thought for listeners, especially parents across California and the United States, centered on holding onto humanity amid rapid technological change.

Final Thoughts

This conversation left me thinking deeply about the world our kids are growing up in. AI is not inherently evil, but its rapid, lightly regulated rollout demands vigilance from parents, educators, and leaders.

If you are a parent feeling overwhelmed by how quickly things are changing, I hope this episode equips you with both awareness and actionable steps.

This episode is brought to you by:

Operation Love Global. They are working to end sex trafficking and the exploitation of women and children worldwide. Learn more and support their important mission at

https://www.operationloveglobal.org

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

Melanie Burkholder is currently running for re-election to the Carlsbad City Council. You can learn more about her campaign and work at

https://www.melanieforcarlsbad.com

What part of this conversation resonated with you most? Drop your biggest takeaway in the comments below.

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