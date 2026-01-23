Host Britt Mayer breaks down the recent withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) (again) under President Trump's 2.0 administration.

She emphasizes the significance of this decision in terms of American sovereignty, the implications for global health policy, and the biblical perspective on nations and governance. The conversation also touches on the impact of this withdrawal on funding, personnel, and the future of global health initiatives, as well as the importance of protecting religious liberties and national boundaries.

What you need to know, in under 10 minutes.

This Episode is Brought to You By:⁠⁠

Resistance Candles. 100% Made in the USA & nontoxic! Resistance Candles is built on the intersection of tradition, beauty, and rebellion. Each candle reflects the values we live by: freedom, personal sovereignty, truth, tradition, and faith. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 10% off:

⁠https://resistancecandles.com/collections/american-heritage?el=brittmayer

Like. Share. Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show on ⁠Spotify⁠, ⁠YouTube⁠, ⁠X⁠ & ⁠Apple Pods⁠

Share



