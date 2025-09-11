9/10/25.

One bullet.

A college campus in Utah.

A watershed moment for our country.

On September 10, 2025 America watched in horror as a graphic assassination video made rounds on social media. I wanted it to be AI and kept hope in that as I frantically began cross-checking it with other videos feverishly posting every second. It couldn’t be real.

It still can’t be real.

But it is.

I WILL NOT REPOST THE ASSASSINATION VIDEO

It was a typical Charlie Kirk “Prove Me Wrong” event that brought out a packed crowd of thousands of college kids at Utah Valley University on a sunny Wednesday morning; they came to hear the most gifted orator and public debater of our era work his unsurpassed magic.

Charlie was a rockstar. He was unmatched in the public square, drawing thousands of hungry youth who listened in rapture to his clear and steady thoughts on open challenges from everything covering religion to taxes: Charlie welcomed dialogue on every uncomfortable topic that Americans have been conditioned to avoid and have even been overtly censored on. He made it his mission to create a space for open conversation and healthy civil debate. His unwavering belief was simple:

“Free speech fosters understanding, but when it's shut down, it signals the decline of open society.”

This commitment and passionate simplicity was what made him an unsurpassed generational icon. A hero to millions of American youth.

Yesterday, Charlie was assassinated. As I write this on an overcast Thursday morning the day-after, I want to delete that horrible sentence and make it unreal. It’s horrifying. Incomprehensibly tragic. And the shocking vitality of it all is too much to process. Jesus, help us.

Details are still slowly emerging and will be updated below as necessary.

WHAT WE KNOW NOW

The assassination of Charlie Kirk occurred shortly after his event began around 12:20 p.m. MDT at an outdoor stage as part of the kickoff for Turning Point’s "American Comeback Tour”.

Approximately 3,000 students and community members were in attendance when Charlie was suddenly struck by a single gunshot to the neck from what reports say was about 200 yards away, allegedly fired from the rooftop of the nearby Losee Center building.

During the event’s public Q&As, an audience member asked about mass shootings in America. The Full Exchange:

Audience Member: "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" Charlie’s Response: "Too many." Follow-Up Question (possibly from the same person): "How many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?" Charlie’s Final Response: "Counting or not counting gang violence?"

The gunshot interrupted immediately after this last phrase, striking Kirk in the neck. Charlie collapsed amid screams and chaos, with large amounts of blood visible from his neck wound. His security team immediately pulled him from the stage, and the crowd was evacuated. No other injuries were reported.

Charlie Kirk was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox described the attack as a "political assassination" in a press conference, emphasizing it as a targeted act against Charlie’s prominence in conservative politics.

UPDATES

As of September 12, 2025:

The alleged assassin who killed Charlie Kirk was turned in by his own dad. 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson confessed to his father, a member of law enforcement, sources told Daily Mail. His father then contacted authorities and secured his son before he could be taken into custody.

As of September 11, 2025, the shooter remains at large, and the manhunt continues under FBI leadership, with assistance from local Utah authorities and the Secret Service. Key developments include:

Evidence Recovered : Authorities have located the alleged weapon, a high-powered rifle, including ammunition engraved with transgender and antifascist ideology , recovered in a wooded area where the suspected shooter fled. Investigators say it is unclear how far the suspect might have traveled overnight. Video footage shows a figure in dark clothing fleeing across the Losee Center rooftop immediately after the shot. The suspect is believed to be “college aged”.

At 9am PT 09/11 The FBI's Salt Lake City field office posted asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk: 1-800-CALL-FBI Digital media tips can be submitted here

The FBI has warned of potential copycat threats amid rising political tensions, linking this to a pattern of violence including the 2024 assassination attempts on Trump, the June 2025 shooting of Minnesota legislators, and other incidents.

Charlie Kirk's body was flown on Air Force Two to his hometown in Arizona. Vice President JD Vance flew to Salt Lake City to retrieve the casket, which was flown on the vice presidential aircraft to Phoenix. Charlie’s widow, Erika, looked on while Usha Vance comforted her. It shouldn’t be this way. “When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence. When people stop talking, that’s when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil and they lose their humanity.”

- Charlie Kirk

Charlie broke through the deafening noise of chaos, lies, and even silence with a fortitude unmatched in this era. His legacy is defined by civilly, relentlessly advocating for free speech, Truth and conservative Christian values. His voice, unapologetic and resolute, sparked a true turning point among young Americans, challenging the status quo and igniting debates that reshaped campuses and an entire generation of Americans.

"Violence thrives in a society that fears words. If you can’t speak freely, you’re left with no outlet but rage."

- Charlie Kirk

Above all, Charlie’s eyes were firmly fixed on his Savior, Jesus and the loss for the Church today is significant. When modern Christian thought-leaders and pastors largely seek to hide from cultural flashpoints and to separate church from state, Charlie held a deeply integrated view of Christianity and politics, often framing the United States as inherently Christian in its foundations and purpose. He believed that Christian principles were essential to American governance and society, rejecting the idea of a strict separation between church and state as a modern fabrication. I have talked to many pastors who were deeply convicted by Charlie to become bolder from the pulpit and to refuse lukewarm religiosity, to preach truth into all spheres of the Christian walk and to not limit sermons to mediocrity that plays safe. Charlie’s profound impact on the American Church may, in fact, be one of his most significant. But most importantly, Charlie walked out his personal faith in Jesus publicly with no shame or hiding.

"Christianity isn’t just a religion; it’s the foundation of Western civilization.

Without it, we crumble."

- Charlie Kirk

Charlie ran his race well and drew millions to the Jesus whom he loved.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, only amplifies Charlie’s unwavering call for courage and conviction in the face of chaos. His legacy will undoubtably be embraced by the youth that made him great and by generations to come. It cannot be overstated that we are living through the making of a martyr. Charlie’s work has only just begun to make massive defining marks on the core future of American politics and the American Church. His life, mission and death is a watershed moment in American history. A true Turning Point. We must now say “Courage, dear heart,” pick up the torch he held so well and charge forward. Onward.

