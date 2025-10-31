Episode 65 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! Please subscribe, share and leave a 5 star review. It helps us grow!

In this episode of The Britt Mayer Show, host Britt Mayer dives deep into the unseen spiritual realm with Pastor Allen Jackson, the senior pastor of World Outreach Church in Tennessee and author of “Angels, Demons, and You: Unseen Spiritual Influences in Our Lives.” They explore the roles of angels and demons, the Christian’s role in spiritual warfare, and how biblical truths guide us through these unseen influences.

The episode also covers common misconceptions about spiritual forces, the importance of spiritual and emotional health, and practical advice on engaging with spiritual truths in everyday life. Additionally, Pastor Jackson shares his perspective on Halloween and offers tips for fostering a spiritually healthy family environment.

Don’t miss this great discussion that demystifies the spiritual realm and provides clarity and encouragement for believers.

Pastor Allen Jackson:

Pastor Allen Jackson applies God’s timeless Truth to our generation, making it understandable and applicable to our lives today. He serves as senior pastor of ⁠World Outreach Church⁠, a congregation of 15,000 in Middle Tennessee, and founder of⁠ Allen Jackson Ministries⁠, which broadcasts his biblical messages across the world on TV, radio, and the internet. He is also the host of Culture & Christianity: The Allen Jackson Podcast and Allen Jackson Now, a weeknight television show on TBN, YouTube, and Real Life Network.

This Episode is Brought to You By:

We Heart Nutrition. Wholesome supplements for men and women from a family that shares your values. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 20% off your first purchase:

⁠⁠⁠https://www.weheartnutrition.com⁠⁠⁠

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

⁠https://rootedwings.substack.com/p/favorite-things⁠

