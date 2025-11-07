Episode 66 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! Please subscribe, share and leave a 5 star review. It helps us grow!

In this episode of The Britt Mayer Show, we dive deep into the question: “What is True Christianity?” - in contrast to the modern push for a progressive, different gospel. Our special guest, Alisa Childers, shares her powerful journey of faith through challenges with progressive Christianity and deconstruction. We explore the distinction between traditional Christian orthodoxy and the rise of progressive Christianity in today’s society, particularly within universities. Get ready for a powerful episode about Truth in an era of progressive confusion.

@rooted.wings Britt Mayer on Instagram: "Episode 66 with @alisachilders just …

Like, subscribe, and leave a review wherever you listen to support spreading this essential message!

About Alisa: As a lifelong church-goer, follower of Jesus, and former CCM recording artist with the Dove award-winning group ZOEgirl, I experienced a period of profound doubt about my faith in my mid-thirties. I felt as though I had been tossed in a stormy ocean of uncertainty with no life jacket or lifeboat in sight. I didn’t know where to find answers to my questions, or if answers existed at all. Did I have to accept it all on some kind of blind faith? I began to investigate my faith intellectually—I took seminary classes and read everything I could get my hands on. This began my journey from unreasoned doubt into a vibrant, rational, and informed faith.

- Alisa Childers

Check out Alisa’s book ‘Another Gospel’ and its student edition: https://alisachilders.com/another-gospel/

This Episode is Brought to You By:

We Heart Nutrition. Wholesome supplements for men and women from a family that shares your values. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 20% off your first purchase:

⁠⁠⁠https://www.weheartnutrition.com⁠

Resistance Candles. 100% Made in the USA & nontoxic! Resistance Candles is built on the intersection of tradition, beauty, and rebellion. Each candle reflects the values we live by: freedom, personal sovereignty, truth, tradition, and faith. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 10% off:

⁠https://resistancecandles.com/collections/american-heritage?el=brittmayer⁠⁠⁠

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

⁠https://rootedwings.substack.com/p/favorite-things⁠

Share