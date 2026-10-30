Episode 101 with Christina Hildebrand on The Britt Mayer Show is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X!

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The federal rules on childhood vaccines have been rewritten, but what does that mean for California families? Britt Mayer sits down with Christina Hildebrand, founder and president of A Voice for Choice Advocacy, who has fought for medical freedom in Sacramento for more than ten years.

Christina explains why California's school entry rules haven't changed, and she covers the religious-exemption lawsuits heading toward the Supreme Court. She also shares a titer-testing strategy some parents are using, how a controversial bill died quietly in committee, and what's at stake in the upcoming elections.

The episode ends with rapid-fire answers to listener questions, from daycare to IEPs to homeschooling, and a hopeful word for frustrated moms.

Mentioned in this episode:

A Voice For Choice Advocacy website: ⁠https://avoiceforchoiceadvocacy.org⁠

Donate to the fight: ⁠https://avoiceforchoiceadvocacy.org/donate⁠

AVFCA Litigation: ⁠https://avoiceforchoiceadvocacy.org/avfca-litigation/⁠

2026 Legislation: ⁠https://avoiceforchoiceadvocacy.org/legislation-top/2026-legislation/⁠

California Legislation Process Explained: ⁠https://avoiceforchoiceadvocacy.org/california-legislation-process/⁠

All AVFCA socials @avoiceforchoice

IEP and Special needs issue help: Educate.Advocate. ⁠https://educateadvocateca.com/⁠

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