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In the current landscape of grocery stores, a significant concern has emerged: the dominance of Big Food.

We are surrounded by processed items that often bear little resemblance to the natural, wholesome foods our ancestors would have consumed. The quest for better health leads many to question, how did we get here, and more importantly, how can we escape the clutches of Big Food?

In this episode, we delve into what big food is, why it matters, and how you can make informed choices that benefit your health and support local farms. Let’s explore together the key insights from my conversation with Ashley and Patrick, the creators of the insightful documentary “Breaking Big Food.”

What is Big Food?

Big food refers to the conglomerates that produce highly processed foods, often laden with additives and preservatives. These are the items that do not resemble the fresh produce or meats you would find in local markets. Ashley and Patrick argue that these products are not only unhealthy but also detrimental to local economies and food safety.

The Rise of Big Food

In the 1980s, a significant shift occurred when big tobacco companies began acquiring food corporations. For example, R.J. Reynolds purchased Nabisco, and Philip Morris acquired Kraft Foods. By the 1990s, these tobacco giants controlled a staggering 40% of the American food supply. This merger of interests laid the groundwork for the ultra-processed foods we see today. Hence, the rise of Big Food.

Understanding Ultra-Processed Foods

Ultra-processed foods can be defined as products that contain ingredients typically not found in a home kitchen, such as artificial flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. The health implications of consuming these foods are concerning. They contribute to rising obesity rates and chronic diseases, raising the question: why are these items still prevalent in our diets?

The Role of Government Subsidies

The relationship between big food and government is often under scrutiny. Many food subsidies promote the production of unhealthy, ultra-processed items. For example, approximately 10-15% of the SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) budget is spent on sugary sodas. This practice raises ethical concerns about taxpayer dollars supporting unhealthy eating habits.

Breaking Up with Big Food

To reclaim our health, the solution lies in changing our purchasing habits. Here are some actionable steps you can take to support local food systems and prioritize your health:

Step 1: Vote with Your Dollars

Support Local Farmers: Instead of purchasing from big food brands, seek out local produce and meats. Farmers’ markets are a great place to start.

Choose Whole Foods: Opt for items that are minimally processed. Fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy proteins should be your staples.

Step 2: Educate Yourself on Ingredients

Read Labels Carefully: Be aware of what goes into your food. Avoid items with long ingredient lists filled with chemicals.

Know the Dirty Dozen: Focus on buying organic for the produce that is most likely to contain pesticides, known as the dirty dozen.

Step 3: Budget for Healthier Options

Reevaluate Your Spending: Cut back on convenience foods and opt for whole foods instead. It’s often possible to shift your budget towards healthier options without increasing overall spending.

Plan Meals: Preparing meals at home can save money and ensure you’re consuming healthier ingredients. We discuss cow-shares as a great way to save on one of the most important superfoods!

Encouragement:

The fight against big food is not just about personal health; it’s about supporting a sustainable food system that benefits local farmers and communities. By making informed choices, you can contribute to a healthier future for all. Every dollar you spend is a vote for the kind of food system you want to see.

Want to learn more about the impact of big food on our health? Watch the full documentary “Breaking Big Food”: Full “Breaking Big Food” documentary: https://BreakingBigFood.com

⁠Mentioned in this episode:

Visit Firefly Organic Coffee & Market in Scottsdale, AZ:

https://FireflyCoffeeShop.com

Purchase Firefly Organic Coffee Beans:

https://www.jigsawhealth.com/products/firefly-organic-coffee-beans

The Dirty Dozen Cheat Sheet:

The Dirty Dozen Ingredients Cheat Sheet 8 954KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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