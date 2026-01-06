In this 15 minute breaking update, host Britt Mayer discusses the recent announcement of a federal fraud investigation into California, initiated by President Trump. The conversation explores the implications of this probe, particularly in light of a significant fraud scandal in Minnesota that has drawn national attention. Mayer emphasizes the importance of accountability in government spending, highlighting patterns of waste and mismanagement in California, especially in relation to healthcare and immigration issues. The episode concludes with a call to action for viewers to engage in the conversation about taxpayer dollars and corruption.

