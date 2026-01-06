California Fraud Investigation
In this 15 minute breaking update, host Britt Mayer discusses the recent announcement of a federal fraud investigation into California, initiated by President Trump. The conversation explores the implications of this probe, particularly in light of a significant fraud scandal in Minnesota that has drawn national attention. Mayer emphasizes the importance of accountability in government spending, highlighting patterns of waste and mismanagement in California, especially in relation to healthcare and immigration issues. The episode concludes with a call to action for viewers to engage in the conversation about taxpayer dollars and corruption.
The”exposing” of the fraud is one thing. The “prosecution” of said activities is a whole other matter and the crime of fraud or fraudulent activities is very hard to prove in a court of law especially with the high level fraud players like Walz and Newscum with the big level law firms. You have to prove “intent” (to defraud).
I doubt the ‘major’ players in MN or out here in CA will be brought to justice. What it might do out here in Commifornia is bring to a bigger light to the rest of the country what a grifter extraordinaire Newscum is. And do the Dems really want him as their next Presidential candidate?
What Jeff Childers Coffee & COVID has to say about litigating ‘fraud’ cases.
🍿 “As a litigator, when I have a fraud case with multiple potential defendants, I sue the weakest defendant first. Clients always want to swing at the biggest target immediately. That’s a mistake.”
“Weak defendants have thinner legal defenses, fewer resources, and looser controls. Discovery is easier. Cooperation is more likely. You build precedent, develop the record, and extract documents you’d never get from a well-lawyered institutional defendant. If you tackle them all at once, the tall-building lawyers for the well-heeled defendants run interference for the rest.”