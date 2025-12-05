Episode 70 is now live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

In this episode of the Britt Mayer Show, Britt sits down with Nathan Pierce, Executive Director of Family Protection Ministries, to review the evolving landscape of homeschool and parental rights in 2025 and what is coming in 2026. Nathan is at the forefront of monitoring educational legislation and has closely tracked over a thousand bills impacting education. He shares with us some startling information about the decline in public school enrollment, juxtaposed with an increase in legislative challenges against private education, particularly homeschooling. Nathan emphasizes the importance of equipping parents with the necessary tools to raise warriors, not casualties, as California faces an ongoing public school exodus since 2020. In this conversation, Nathan and Britt review the legislative threats passed this year that threaten homeschooling and parental rights. He highlights the importance of vigilance as he explains key 2025 policies, such as AB 727 and AB 495, and their implications for parents. Nathan provides insights on what parents can expect in 2026, emphasizing the ongoing battle to maintain homeschooling rights and the increasing governmental control over education.

The episode also touches on practical homeschooling advice, the role of fathers in education, and the importance of maintaining biblical principles in raising children. Additionally, Britt and Nathan discuss the controversial views on public schooling and the dynamic between stewardship and removing children from public systems entirely.

About Nathan Pierce:

Starting in 2002, Nathan Pierce began working at Family Protection Ministries and currently serves as the Executive Director. He has over 20 years of experience doing advocacy work at the State Capitol.

His role at FPM includes screening the hundreds of bills that pour into the California Legislature each year, closely watching for any that could harm our freedoms as parents, and alerting parents to contact their legislators. He works behind the scenes at the State Capitol, meeting with legislators and staff as well as testifying in committees to advocate on behalf of homeschoolers. Nathan values the importance of evaluating all things from an intentionally biblical worldview and works every day to maintain our freedom to do so.

Nathan was homeschooled through high school and received a B.A. in Political Studies from The Master’s College. Nathan and his wife Betsy were married in 2004 and homeschool their 8 children. In 2018, Nathan received the Chris Klicka award for legislative work from HSLDA.

https://fpmca.org/

