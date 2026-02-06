Episode 77 is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

Steve Hilton joins us for round two to discuss his campaign for California Governor, emphasizing the surge of grassroots support and the importance of building a strong team to address the state’s pressing issues. He outlines his plans for economic reform, immigration policy, and his opposition on key issues such as vaccine freedom, gun rights, abortion, the Epstein files, and the need for a balanced approach to governance in California.

Rapid fire hotseat questions at the end are YOUR audience questions, he answers everything you asked!

