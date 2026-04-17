Episode 87 is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

Sheriff Chad Bianco Returns to the Hot Seat!

We are just months away from the critical June 2026 California Governor primary and the Republican race just got a lot more intense.

In this hard-hitting second interview on The Britt Mayer Show, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is back in the hot seat. I asked him the tough questions on the biggest issues facing California right now.

We dive into:

President Trump’s full endorsement of Steve Hilton

California Republican Party decides NOT to endorse either Bianco or Hilton

His seizure of over 650,000 ballots, the AG lawsuits, and the Supreme Court pause

The 2020 BLM knee controversy — how he responds to critics who say he “bent the knee to BLM”

Sanctuary policies, mass deportations, and his position on a path to citizenship

Second Amendment rights

Taxes, cost of living, exploding insurance rates & medical freedom

This is the kind of honest conversation California voters need right now.

Who are you voting for? Drop your comments below.

Follow Sheriff Bianco:

⁠https://biancoforgovernor.com/⁠

Full Hot Seat Interviews with the leading candidates for California Governor now in one playlist for you to watch, share, clip and tag:

This Episode is Brought to You By:

This Episode is Brought to You By:

Raising ROCK - One of my favorite brands for intentional parenting is Raising Rock. Their resources are SO GORGEOUS and help moms raise kids of character rooted in Scripture. ROCK = Respect, Obedience, Courage, & Kindness. Check out our conversation with co-founder Elise Orozco here + I open some of her goodies toward the end of the convo!

Exclusive Rooted Wings community 20% discount off purchase with code ROOTEDWINGS20 here!⁠

Operation Love Global. On mission to end sex trafficking and the exploitation of women and children. ⁠https://www.operationloveglobal.org/

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

If this episode encouraged you, please like, subscribe, and share with someone who needs to hear it. New episodes every week exploring culture, politics, faith and health through a biblical lens. The Britt Mayer Show on ⁠Spotify⁠, ⁠Apple Podcasts,⁠ ⁠X⁠ & ⁠YouTube⁠. Producer/PR Inquiries: ⁠lindsay@synergyprconsulting.com⁠

Share