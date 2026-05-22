California Primaries Are Coming!

As we enter the final stretch before California’s June 2nd Primary, we’re rerunning our powerful conversation with Steve Hilton — one of the leading candidates working to end one-party Democrat rule and restore the California Dream.

Live now on The Britt Mayer Show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, X & YouTube!

In this episode, Steve shares his surge in grassroots support, his “Golden Ticket” running mate, and his concrete plans for economic reform, immigration, housing affordability, and more. He also gives clear answers on vaccine freedom, gun rights, abortion, the Epstein files, and takes rapid-fire questions from our audience.

Next week we will rerun Sheriff Chad Bianco’s episode to keep preparing California voters ahead of the June 2 Primary.

With so much at stake, these episodes are more relevant than ever. If you care about the future of California, watch, share, and make sure you (and your circle) are informed before you vote.

This episode is proudly brought to you by The Last Stand — use code ROOTED for tickets at thelaststand.com.

If this conversation encouraged or challenged you, please:

✅ Hit LIKE

✅ SUBSCRIBE & turn on notifications

✅ SHARE with fellow California voters

New episodes every week exploring culture, politics, faith, and health from a Christian perspective.

All platforms & links: wearerootedwings.com

Producer/PR Inquiries: lindsay@synergyprconsulting.com

On mission to keep delivering uncensored truth from the belly of the beast in California 🇺🇸

Share