Episode 61 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

Congressman Kevin Kiley joins Britt Mayer to discuss the implications of the recent government shutdown and the ongoing redistricting war in California, particularly focusing on Proposition 50. He explains how the shutdown affects federal services and personnel, and delves into the controversial redistricting efforts led by Governor Gavin Newsom, which he argues are designed to manipulate electoral outcomes in favor of Democrats. Kiley emphasizes the importance of independent redistricting and the need for voters to be informed about the potential consequences of Proposition 50, which he believes undermines fair elections in California.

rooted.wings A post shared by @rooted.wings

Follow Congressman Kiley:

⁠https://kiley.house.gov/⁠

Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show here, share this episode and please leave a good review. On Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. All linked here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠https://wearerootedwings.com⁠⁠

This Episode is Brought to You By:

We Heart Nutrition. Wholesome supplements for men and women from a family that shares your values. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 20% off your first purchase:

⁠⁠⁠https://www.weheartnutrition.com⁠⁠⁠

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

⁠https://rootedwings.substack.com/p/favorite-things⁠

Subscribe, like and share across all platforms so we can keep delivering truth to a world gone mad.

Share