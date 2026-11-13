Episode 103 with Aaron Kheriaty, MD on The Britt Mayer Show is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X!

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Why is it so hard to find care that looks at the whole child - and is there a medical revolution on the horizon? Plus, what moms can do NOW in spite of the broken system to raise healthy, thriving kids.

Britt Mayer talks with psychiatrist and bioethicist Aaron Kheriaty, MD & Senior Fellow and Director at Ethics & Public Policy Center about medical ethics, informed consent, industry incentives and alternatives to a one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare.

They also discuss practical foundations for family wellbeing—including whole foods, sleep, time outdoors and physical activity—and when medical care is important.

This conversation reflects the speakers’ views; this episode is for discussion, not medical advice.

Follow Aaron:

X/Twitter: AaronKheriatyMD

Instagram: akheriaty

Substack: AaronKheriaty.Substack.com (Human Flourishing)

Website: AaronKheriaty.com

Making The Cut: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Making-Cut-Heal-Modern-Medicine/dp/1510783520/⁠

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