This special episode is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

Britt Mayer reviews the new “David” movie by Angel Studios, sharing her thoughts on its biblical accuracy, animation quality, and family-friendly appeal. She emphasizes the film’s ability to inspire faith and spark discussions among families, highlighting its success at the box office and the positive reception from audiences.

Is Angel Studios’ “David” the next “Prince of Egypt”? From shepherd boy to giant-slayer to king, discover why this faith-filled movie is a must-watch for families!

Sneak peek:

@rooted.wings Britt Mayer on Instagram: "🎥 Is Angel Studios’ “David” the nex…

Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show here, share this episode and please leave a good review. On Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. All linked here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠https://wearerootedwings.com⁠⁠

Angel Guild info: ⁠⁠https://www.angel.com/guild/join⁠⁠

This Episode is Brought to You By:

Resistance Candles. 100% Made in the USA & nontoxic! Resistance Candles is built on the intersection of tradition, beauty, and rebellion. Each candle reflects the values we live by: freedom, personal sovereignty, truth, tradition, and faith. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 10% off:

⁠⁠https://resistancecandles.com/collections/american-heritage?el=brittmayer⁠⁠

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

⁠https://rootedwings.substack.com/p/favorite-things⁠

Please subscribe, leave a good review and share across all platforms so we can keep delivering truth to a world gone mad.

Share