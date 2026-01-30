Eyes On California
Congressman Kevin Kiley | ep 76
Congressman from California, Kevin Kiley, joins The Britt Mayer Show to discuss the rampant fraud in California, particularly focusing on the failed high-speed rail project, homelessness fraud, and the dangerous proposed wealth tax. Congressman Kiley emphasizes the need for federal oversight and accountability to address these issues, while also addressing the implications of gerrymandering and the recent redistricting efforts in California.
This episode is important for all Californians and for those outside California wondering what America under a Gavin Newsom presidency would look like.
Follow Congressman Kiley:
https://blog.electkevinkiley.com/
This is such a powerfull episode Britt! The way Congressman Kiley lays out the fraud issues in California is eye-opening and deeply concerning. I actualy witnessed similar wasteful spending firsthand when I worked on a state infrastructure project, and it was shocking how little accountability there was.