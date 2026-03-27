Episode 84 is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!The High Cost of Living in California: What Families Need to Know and How They’re Fighting Back

Imagine filling up your car at $5.70 a gallon while staring at a grocery bill that keeps climbing and wondering how you’re ever going to afford a home near $900,000. For many California families, this isn’t just a hypothetical, it’s their painfully real daily struggle. From skyrocketing energy bills to unaffordable housing, the cost of living in California has reached a breaking point, pushing families to the edge. In this conversation, we break down the critical issues facing Californians: fuel prices, housing affordability, education standards, parental rights, safety, and the fight for better leadership - and explore what local leaders and everyday families are doing to push for meaningful change.

Why Are California’s Living Costs So High? An Inside Look at the Energy and Housing Crisis

The Fuel Price Spike and Its CausesCalifornia’s gas prices have soared to alarming levels, averaging around $5.50 to $5.70 per gallon, with some areas climbing even higher. Assemblyman James Gallagher points out that while global conflicts and Middle East tensions contribute to petrol prices nationwide, California’s unique policies are primary culprits for the state’s exorbitant costs. Gavin Newsom’s administration has implemented policies like cap-and-trade, cap-and-invest, and high taxes that significantly elevate fuel prices. Gallagher emphasizes that these policies raise the cost of refining gasoline, prompting companies like Chevron to consider leaving the state altogether, which further diminishes supply and hikes prices.

The Power of Federal Action

A surprising yet logical solution Gallagher advocates for is federalizing the gas issue; calling on the president to step in and slash federal taxes on fuel during these crises. According to Gallagher, state-level measures alone have failed, as California’s policies have led to the closure of refineries and higher gas taxes, resulting in prices that outpace other states significantly.

Housing Prices and the Dream of Homeownership

Adding to the financial squeeze is the housing market, where median home prices hover around $905,000 - an obscene figure compared to just over a decade ago, when a first home could be purchased for less than $300,000. Gallagher laments that this reality is creating a “penalty” for families trying to settle down and build a future.

The combination of high mortgage costs, soaring living expenses, and intense competition has forced many to consider leaving California altogether, if they can afford to.

The Education System: Failing Students and Parental Rights in the Crossfire

Disappointing Academic Outcomes

California’s test scores from 2025 reveal a sobering truth - less than half of students are proficient in English, and only about 38% meet proficiency in math. Despite spending billions on public education, results have stagnated or worsened. Gallagher advocates for a return to basics: focusing on foundational skills like reading and math, especially by third grade, and removing “woke” curricula that distract from core academic standards. Incentivizing performance through school choice and money following the student are vital steps toward ensuring quality education.

Parental Rights and Protecting Kids

A significant concern among California parents is the erosion of parental rights, particularly surrounding social transition policies and secretive school activities. Gallagher highlights recent wins, such as court rulings affirming that parents must be informed about their children’s social transitions, and legislation that pushes back against secretive practices. He stresses the importance of restoring parents’ control over their children’s healthcare, education, and welfare, “children are not creatures of the state” and that health and educational decisions should remain in parents’ hands.

Improving School Nutrition

California farmers produce some of the healthiest, most nourishing foods in the world. Yet, Gallagher notes that school lunches are often ultra-processed and disconnected from local agriculture. Legislation he supported aims to replace junk food in schools with California-grown produce, supporting local farmers and improving children’s health.

Tackling Safety: Crime and Homelessness in California

The Reality of Crime and Homelessness

Despite billions spent, homelessness remains a persistent crisis. Governor Newsom claims a 9% decrease, but Gallagher and many parents see the increasing visibility of tents, crime, and unsafe streets daily. The connection between homelessness and crime creates a dangerous environment that imperils children and families alike.

Progress and Hope for Reform

Gallagher highlights positive steps, such as Prop 36, which increased accountability for repeat offenders, and recent court decisions restoring local control to enforce sit-lie ordinances. These measures are part of a broader effort to restore safety. He also comments on political shifts, noting that the potential election of Republicans as governor could dramatically change California’s approach to crime and homelessness: a promising development after years of neglect.

The Fight for Leadership and the Future of California

Running for Congress to Change the Narrative

Gallagher’s decision to run for Congress stems from frustration with the state’s leadership. He aims to leverage his position to fight for policies that lower costs, restore safety, protect parental rights, and support farmers. He calls on voters - whether Republican, Democrat, or independent - to reject the status quo and support candidates who prioritize common-sense solutions that benefit families.

The Election Outlook

With polls indicating a potential shift favoring Republicans, Gallagher remains optimistic about real change coming soon. However, he warns that issues like election integrity (voter ID laws) must be addressed to truly restore confidence in the electoral process.

Final Thoughts: Why Hope Is Still Alive in California

California families are feeling the strain from relentless high costs, declining safety, and a government often viewed as out of touch. Yet, as Gallagher and countless parents demonstrate, grassroots activism, legislative reforms, and fresh leadership can turn the tide. If enough voters prioritize accountability and practical solutions, California can reclaim its promise of opportunity, safety, and family-first policies. The path forward demands active participation - voting, engaging with representatives, and holding leaders accountable.

Your Call to Action

The fight for California’s future is ongoing, and your voice matters. Stay informed, support leaders fighting for your values, and vote in upcoming elections—your family’s livelihood and safety depend on it.

Want to learn more about Gallagher’s campaign and how to get involved? Visit electjamesgallagher.com and follow him on X/Twitter at @J_Gallagher4CA and help push for pragmatic policies that make California affordable, safe, and truly a land of opportunity again.

Remember

The pathway to a better California starts with informed voters and dedicated leaders willing to stand for real change. Your voice, your vote, and your activism matter more than ever.

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