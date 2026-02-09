The midterms are almost here and if we want a better future, we have to build it, starting now.

This crucial midterm year, join me in committing $25 a month to the fight for what is good, True and life-giving. If even a fraction of our community steps in, we will have the strength to recruit, train, and support thousands of leaders who will not bend when it gets costly.

The American Council equips Christians to think clearly, engage wisely, and stand firmly for faith, freedom, and common sense in public life.

This mission is supported by generous individuals, churches, and partners who believe in strengthening the Church and forming principled leaders for the common good.

JOIN THE MISSION

More: https://www.theamericancouncil.com

Share