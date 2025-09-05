Episode 58 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

Britt Mayer sits down with Lisa Bevere, NYT best-selling author and co-founder of Messenger International, to explore the vital roles of WOMEN, faith and family in today's culture.

rooted.wings A post shared by @rooted.wings

This conversation is like a warm cup of strong coffee: Britt & Lisa discuss the challenges mothers face, the importance of clarity in parenting, and the need for fierce femininity in a world that often undermines traditional values.

The dialogue emphasizes the significance of protecting children from harmful ideologies, the balance of truth and love in conversations, and the biblical role of women as nurturers and guides for the next generation. Practical advice for navigating parenting in a digital age is also shared, along with the importance of open discussions about difficult topics like purity and sexuality.

More from Lisa:

⁠https://lisabevere.com/⁠

⁠https://messengerx.com/⁠

Mentioned in this episode:

Moms of Men: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLm5_p_vtKYz-GtreCfCy3Acb71eE2elL7⁠

The Fight for Female: ⁠https://store.messengerinternational.org/collections/books-by-lisa-bevere/products/the-fight-for-female⁠

Please support the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep building and bringing you what you need to know in culture, politics, health & faith. Uncensored. Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show here, share this episode and please leave a good review. On Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. All linked here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠https://wearerootedwings.com⁠⁠

This Episode is Brought to You By:

We Heart Nutrition. Wholesome supplements for men and women from a family that shares your values. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 20% off your first purchase:

⁠⁠⁠https://www.weheartnutrition.com⁠⁠⁠

Resistance Candles. 100% Made in the USA & nontoxic! Resistance Candles is built on the intersection of tradition, beauty, and rebellion. Each candle reflects the values we live by: freedom, personal sovereignty, truth, tradition, and faith. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 10% off:

⁠https://resistancecandles.com/collections/american-heritage?el=brittmayer⁠

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

⁠https://rootedwings.substack.com/p/favorite-things⁠

Please subscribe, like and share across all platforms so we can keep delivering truth to a world gone mad.

Share