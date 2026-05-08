A Timely Gift for Mamas Everywhere

Live now on The Britt Mayer Show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, X & YouTube!

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and in a world that often blurs, diminishes, or outright attacks what it means to be a woman and a mother, I can’t think of a better time to re-air one of the most powerful conversations I’ve ever had on The Britt Mayer Show.

Back in September 2025, I sat down with Lisa Bevere - New York Times bestselling author, co-founder of Messenger International, mother of four sons, and a voice that has encouraged generations of women - for a raw, coffee-strong talk on faith, family, and what it really means to be fiercely feminine. That episode dropped as a gift for mamas everywhere, and now, as we head into Mother’s Day weekend, we’re bringing it back as a rerun because its message has never been more timely.

Here’s the original YouTube caption that still captures it perfectly:

“Britt Mayer sits down with Lisa Bevere, NYT best-selling author and co-founder of Messenger International, to explore the vital roles of WOMEN, faith and family in today’s culture. This conversation is like a warm cup of strong coffee: Britt & Lisa discuss the challenges mothers face, the importance of clarity in parenting, and the need for fierce femininity in a world that often undermines traditional values. The dialogue emphasizes the significance of protecting children from harmful ideologies, the balance of truth and love in conversations, and the biblical role of women as nurturers and guides for the next generation. Practical advice for navigating parenting in a digital age is also shared, along with the importance of open discussions about difficult topics like purity and sexuality.”

A Sacred Entrustment

Lisa doesn’t sugar-coat motherhood. She calls it what it is: a sacred entrustment.

What does the Bible say about motherhood? It’s a sacred entrustment.

She shared how being a mother has been “my very favorite thing I’ve ever done and will ever do… There’s no greater refining tool and joy in my life.” And yet she’s honest about the weight of it - especially in a culture that tells women their highest calling is anything but nurturing the next generation.

Building a Legacy That Outlasts Us

Lisa’s message is summed up in this:

I can have a new bloodline and I can be the beginning of a thousand generations who love God and keep his commandments.

That’s the kind of vision that makes Mother’s Day more than just brunch and flowers. It’s a day to remember that the quiet, daily work of motherhood - reading to your kids, sitting at the dinner table, having the hard conversations - is kingdom work that echoes into eternity.

Lionesses in a Culture War

Lisa challenged us to be lionesses - fierce advocates for truth even when it’s unpopular. She reminded us that when we mess with gender, we’re attacking the very image of God. And she warned against the temptation many Christian moms feel to just “homeschool and hide” our kids. Because what we tolerate for other people’s children will eventually overtake our own.

If you’re a mom feeling overwhelmed by the digital age, the cultural noise, or the pressure to be everything to everyone—this conversation will refill your cup. Lisa’s words are both a warm hug and a holy kick in the pants: You are responsible for your children. Begin by repenting where you need to. Then lead with clarity, truth, and love.

This Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, whether you’re celebrating your own mom, stepping into motherhood yourself, or cheering on the mamas around you, I pray this episode reminds you of the high and holy calling you carry. You are not just raising kids - you are stewarding souls. You are gatekeepers, nurturers, guides, and lionesses.

Happy Mother’s Day to every fierce, faithful mama out there. You are seen. You are valued. And your sacred entrustment matters more than the culture will ever admit.

And if Lisa’s words stir something in you, check out her books (especially The Fight for Female) and Messenger International’s resources at lisabevere.com or messengerx.com.

This episode and article are brought to you by our sponsor: The Last Stand – The White Rose Resistance

Use code ROOTED for a discount on tickets! Stand with courage in the times we’re living in: thelaststand.com

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Let me know in the comments: What part of this conversation hit you hardest?

Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show everywhere you get your podcasts and this Substack for full episodes, show notes, and more unfiltered conversations that matter to families. New episodes drop weekly on culture, faith, family, and truth from a Christian mama’s perspective. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, & YouTube.

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