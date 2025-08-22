Episode 56 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

In this episode of The Britt Mayer Show, Crystal Shaw shares her family's harrowing journey through her son Parker's battle with neuroblastoma. From the initial diagnosis to the challenges of navigating treatment options, Crystal discusses the emotional and financial burdens families face when dealing with childhood cancer. She highlights the importance of faith, community support, and the redemption of this story as she established Team Parker for Life, which aims to assist families in similar situations.

Crystal's story is one of resilience, hope, and a commitment to advocating for better treatment options and support for families affected by childhood cancer.

You are going to be so encouraged by this conversation to fight like a mother!

Team Parker for Life: ⁠www.teamparker4life.org⁠

Under the heading "what we do" families can apply for the Hero 4 Life grant discussed in this episode.

Team Parker For Life gives 100% of its raised funds back to our cause/programs. This page under "about us" shows the newest 990 tax form: ⁠https://teamparker4life.org/transparency/⁠

Michael P. LaQuaglia, MD, FACS, FRCS at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center:⁠ https://www.mskcc.org⁠

Zuzas Way Integrative Medicine Dagmara Beine PhD: ⁠https://www.zuzasway.com⁠

Team Parker For Life Gala: ⁠https://teamparker4life.org/events/⁠

