A crucial deep-dive into the critical issues facing American farmers and ranchers. Britt is joined by Keely Covello, founder of America Unwon, they discuss the decimation of family farms due to overreaching Big Gov regulations, land grabs by foreign entities, and the ideological battles that threaten rural America’s survival. Keely shares her insights on the impact of urban encroachment, the reduction of independent food producers, and the crucial role these communities play in maintaining national identity and security. With stories from Point Reyes Ranch evictions to Potter Valley Water Wars, this episode reveals the unseen consequences of environmental policies and the spiritual fight for agricultural autonomy. So much is at stake and supporting our farmers and ranchers is more vital than ever.

From episode 73:

About Keely:

Keely Brazil Covello is a journalist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur from rural Mendocino County in Northern California. She covered national political news for The Washington Times in D.C., but it was her first hometown reporting job at The Ukiah Daily Journal that gave her a passion for telling the stories of rural, working America. Her work has also been published in a number of outlets including The Federalist, The Freeman, and Tri-State Livestock News. She is a frequent guest on podcasts and radio and TV shows to speak on issues impacting the American West and independent agriculture.

Her award-winning debut documentary You Just Can’t See Them From the Road was released late 2023. In January 2024 she was selected as a fellow in the Palladium Pictures documentary incubator in Washington, D.C. headed by Michael Pack, appointed by President Donald Trump as CEO for the US Agency for Global Media. She recently completed a film uncovering the unsolved murder of an elderly cattle rancher on California’s North Coast. High Country Murder was released in November 2024. Learn more about her film work.

When she is not on the road, Keely and her husband Nick live in Orange County, California.

