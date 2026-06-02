Today is the day! This is the last day to vote for CHANGE. Many of you have asked for voter guides and I have a resource that I feel comfortable sharing with you that includes all counties in CA.

I may not agree with every single pick, but overall these are great to help you fill out your ballots strategically to change the course in California:

CALIFORNIA COUNTY-SPECIFIC VOTER GUIDES

A quick word about the poll numbers for Governor: Poll numbers will continue to adjust throughout the day but as of now the best numbers we have - averaging the most historically legitimate polls available - show a VERY close race between two extremely radical democrats and one republican. Because California is a jungle primary (the top 2 advance regardless of their party), the healthy strategy at this point in my opinion is to vote strategically to block two democrats from winning and progressing to November. I cannot overstate how devastating it would be if Steyer and Becerra win the primary (see why below).

Great polling source here

Tom Steyer is a socialist radical-nut-job whose Hail Mary campaign trick has been to promote boys-in-lipstick competing and crushing your daughters in girls’ sports. Xavier Becerra is Gavin Newsom’s lapdog who fought to make California a demonic nightmare “safe state” for “transitioning” kids (there’s no such thing as transitioning sexes but Becerra pretends boys can become girls and has made this his crusade).

If we don’t strategically vote to push the republican through who currently has the best shot at making it, we will end up with Tom Steyer & Xavier Becerra being our only choices for California Governor in November.

Since postage rules have changed, your best bet to make sure your vote counts is to drop off your ballot today. You can find drop spots here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place

Lastly, tell all your friends to vote strategically today. Text/email/post this and get out there and do your part to VOTE FOR CHANGE.

BONUS: a one-stop flyover link highlighting the best and worst in the CA Gov race with exclusive interviews (for those who want to dig in deeper): right here

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