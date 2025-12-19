Episode 72 is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

Merry Christmas! In this special episode, we dive deep into the Nativity story and uncover a fresh perspective on this incredible historic event. Join Britt and audience-favorite guest, Pastor John Randall, as they discuss the significance of the nativity, the roles of Mary and Joseph, the shepherds’ awe-inspiring encounter with angels, and the journey of the magi. This powerful conversation is a reminder that Christmas isn’t just a static event but an unfolding story of prophecy and fulfillment at the cross of Calvary and beyond.

Perfect for family listening, this episode is a blend of cultural insight, historical context, and Biblical wisdom.

This Christmas episode is for believers. Skeptics. Atheists. Gnostics. You are welcome here!

