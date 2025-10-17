Episode 63 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! YouTube came after this interview within 24 hours which means it’s definitely worth watching/listening to. We appealed and they reinstated it, hallelujah, it is incredibly important. Please subscribe, share and leave a 5 star review. It helps us grow!

In this conversation, Britt Mayer and author/ex-New Thought follower Melissa Dougherty explore New Thought spirituality, its infiltration into Christianity, and the implications of its beliefs on the true gospel. They discuss Melissa’s personal journey through New Thought and the dangers of its stealthy rise in Christianity. They also dig into the recent controversial actions of Pope Leo XIV and the enneagram, connecting these topics to the broader cultural shift away from biblical Christianity. The conversation emphasizes the importance of discernment and understanding the true gospel amidst a landscape filled with ‘happy lies.’ This powerful episode in one every Christian should listen to.

More about Melissa: Melissa Dougherty is a Christian apologist best known for her YouTube channel with over 285,000 subscribers and counting. Her videos, which primarily cover New Age and New Thought, have been viewed over 18 million times. Melissa is highly regarded and connected in the apologetics community. She has had numerous influential guests on her YouTube channel and is a frequent guest on the YouTube videos and podcasts of popular thinkers as well.

Melissa has a bachelor’s degree in religious studies from Southern Evangelical Seminary, where she’s also pursuing her master’s degree in religious studies. Melissa is married with two daughters and lives in New Mexico.

Mentioned in this episode:

⁠Melissa’s episode on Christ-consciousness⁠

⁠Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-Enchantment⁠

