Big news for anyone following the 2026 California Governor’s race: our brand new playlist is now live , featuring all four hot seat interviews with the two leading Republican candidates: Steve Hilton and Sheriff Chad Bianco !

These in-depth conversations, spread across the last year of their campaigns, dig into the real issues facing California: crime, homelessness, taxes, education, energy policy, medical freedom and the second amendment… and what it will actually take to turn the state around. No fluff, no gotchas, just straight talk with the candidates in the hot seat.

Whether you’re a voter trying to decide, a conservative tired of one-party rule, or just someone who wants to see California saved rather than surrendered, these interviews are essential viewing.

Watch the full playlist here:

→ All Four Hot Seat Interviews: Steve Hilton & Sheriff Chad Bianco

Primaries are just weeks away. This is the moment to get informed and get loud.

If these interviews matter to you, please:

Watch them in full

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The more these get circulated, the more pressure we put on the conversation and the better chance we have of real change in Sacramento.

Let’s get these important interviews in front of as many eyes as possible. California can’t afford another four years of the same.

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