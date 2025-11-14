Episode 67 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

You will never see IVF the same after this. In this episode, Britt hosts Katy Faust, founder of Them Before Us, for a powerful conversation about the ethical dilemmas and societal impacts of IVF and surrogacy.

They delve into the consequences downstream from the Obergefell decision; exploring issues such as children’s rights, commercial surrogacy, big fertility, and why Christians should prioritize child protection. They also address a bombshell UN report equating commercial surrogacy to modern slavery and child trafficking, President Trump’s recent push for IVF subsidies, and the controversial new developments in genetic embryo testing. Buckle up: Nothing is off the table in this important episode.

Mentions:

⁠⁠katyfaust.com⁠⁠

⁠⁠thembeforeus.com⁠⁠

⁠https://endobergefell.com/⁠

⁠UN landmark call to end surrogacy⁠

⁠The End of Natural Parenthood⁠

Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show here, share this episode and please leave a good review. On Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X.

⁠⁠https://wearerootedwings.com⁠⁠

Please subscribe, leave a good review and share across all platforms so we can keep delivering truth to a world gone mad.

