Exclusive interview with Steve Hilton on The Britt Mayer Show is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X!

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Ballots are already on kitchen tables, and a lot of us still haven’t marked a name. The thing holding most of us back isn’t a speech, it’s looking at the cost of gas, the rent, the school system, and wondering whether we still picture a future here for our kids and if your vote even matters.

Steve Hilton is the Republican running to replace Gavin Newsom. He’s got about two weeks to sprint to election day. And he sat down with me for the last full conversation a lot of you are going to hear before you decide who to vote for.

I asked him what actually changes for a family in the first year if he wins, and what stays the same if he doesn’t. We covered all your most important questions, including the red button ones you sent in to help you decide if it’s time to give change a chance in California. If you’re still holding that ballot, this is the one to watch before you decide. Share widely!

More from Steve: https://stevehiltonforgovernor.com/

We will keep cutting through the noise with conviction, and faithful integrity. Thank-you for your support.

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Full California statewide + San Diego voter guides:

Official Rooted Wings Voter Guides Britt Mayer · Oct 5 You asked for my simple voter guide. Here you go! Ready to use, send to all your friends and share on social media. Ballots are in the mail. Read full story

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