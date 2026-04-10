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What If The Mental Health System Is Selling Us Lies?

We are pouring more money into mental health care than ever before.

Yet our children are struggling at alarming rates.

According to the CDC’s 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 40% of American high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. ADHD diagnoses now touch 11.4% of U.S. children aged 3–17… that’s 7.1 million kids, up about a million since 2016. Antidepressant dispensing to adolescents and young adults surged 66% between 2016 and 2022, rising even faster after the pandemic, especially among teen girls.

And Christian moms are often left wondering: Is this really the best we can offer our families?

This week on The Britt Mayer Show, I sat down with Dr. Greg Gifford — U.S. Army veteran, Assistant Professor of Biblical Counseling at The Master’s University, Pastor of Counseling, and host of the Transformed podcast — to ask the hard questions the culture avoids.

Dr. Gifford’s newest book, Lies My Therapist Told Me: Why Christians Should Aim for More Than Just Treating Symptoms, was born out of a very personal moment. He and his wife sat across from a school psychologist who was quick to push a diagnosis for their sixth-grade son. That encounter opened his eyes to how deeply the therapeutic worldview has shaped the way we think about the heart, behavior, trauma, and change.

In our conversation, we explored:

The critical difference between the physical brain and the immaterial mind (or heart) — and why blurring that line matters for Christians.

Why popular ideas like “the body keeps the score” can keep people stuck in victimhood instead of offering true freedom.

The explosion of labels and medications for children, and how parents can respond with wisdom and courage.

How biblical habits actually transform the heart in ways that symptom-focused therapy rarely can.

And most importantly, the hope and sufficiency of Scripture for real soul care.

Dr. Gifford brings a unique perspective.

As a former Army Captain who served from 2008 to 2012, he has seen trauma up close. As a biblical counselor and professor, he has walked with countless families through anxiety, depression, marital struggles, and parenting challenges. He doesn’t dismiss suffering, he points us to the One who redeems it.

Here’s what stood out most to me: We are not helpless victims of our biology or our past. The gospel offers something far better than lifelong symptom management. It offers heart-level renewal, renewed minds, and habits that lead to lasting change.

If you’re a mom who has received that concerning note from school…

If you’ve been told your anxiety or sadness is just a “chemical imbalance” you’ll manage forever…

If you long for more than coping mechanisms and want to see real transformation in your home…

This episode is for you.

Listen now on The Britt Mayer Show (available on all major platforms). Dr. Gifford brings clarity, compassion, and unshakeable hope rooted in God’s Word.

Key Takeaway

The mental health industrial complex has created more patients, but the Bible creates transformed people. We don’t have to choose between acknowledging real pain and trusting the sufficiency of Scripture. We can do both; and our families will be stronger for it.

If this conversation encouraged you, share it with a friend who needs to hear there is real hope beyond the therapy couch.

Grab Dr. Gifford’s book Lies My Therapist Told Me:

Excellent article confirming the current reality of no objective biomarkers for routine diagnosis of “mental illness”:

https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/the-future-dsm-bold-redesign-lingering-blind-spots

Thank you for being part of this community that refuses to settle for shallow answers. Let’s keep seeking truth together.

This Episode is Brought to You By:

Raising ROCK - One of my favorite brands for intentional parenting is Raising Rock. Their resources are SO GORGEOUS and help moms raise kids of character rooted in Scripture. ROCK = Respect, Obedience, Courage, & Kindness. Check out our conversation with co-founder Elise Orozco here + I open some of her goodies toward the end of the convo!

Exclusive Rooted Wings community 20% discount off purchase with code ROOTEDWINGS20 here!

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