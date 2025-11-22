Episode 68 is now live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

Country music icon Granger Smith shares his incredible story of success, loss and redemption in this powerful episode of The Britt Mayer Show.

From episode 68:

From topping charts and rocking stages for over two decades to navigating the gut-wrenching loss of his son, River, Granger shares the raw, transformative story of trading fame for faith.In this candid conversation, Granger dives deep into:

The Turning Point : How the tragic loss of his son sparked a profound spiritual awakening.

From Nashville to New Purpose : Why he walked away from the music industry’s spotlight to embrace a life of ministry.

Battling Inner Demons : His honest struggles with grief, mental health, and substance use—and the life-changing encounter with God that rewrote his story.

Faith in Action : The healing power of scripture, the freedom of forgiveness, and the hope he’s found in Jesus amidst life’s brokenness.

Community & Discipleship: How this new chapter is redeeming the broken.

Granger's story will leave you reflecting on your own journey and the redemptive power of the gospel.

This conversation is especially for anyone who has felt hopeless, broken or haunted by loss and failure.

