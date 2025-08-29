Episode 56 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

What does medical freedom look like post-covid era? Are we living through the revolution of modern health in America?

Britt Mayer and Dr. Mollie James of Independent Medical Alliance break down what you need to know about the quickly-changing landscape of public health, focusing on MASSIVE recent changes in the CDC and FDA, the ethics surrounding mRNA vaccines, and even the implications of vaccine mandates in California.

Dr. James explains the importance of informed consent, the role of the Independent Medical Alliance, and the need for a more transparent healthcare system. The discussion also touches on the future of mRNA technology and its potential impacts.

"Covid was an earthquake that fractured the medical system, what is next?"

rooted.wings A post shared by @rooted.wings

One of the CDC resignations mentioned in this episode. This guy was the Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About Dr. Mollie James:

Dr. Mollie James, DO, MPH, IFMCP, is the visionary founder and driving force behind The James Clinic, a center of excellence for integrative concierge medicine. With a robust background in general surgery and critical care, Dr. James skillfully merges her medical expertise with holistic healthcare approaches. Her innovative strategies focus on treating the root causes of illness, delivering transformative care plans that go beyond symptom management to foster true healing. Renowned for her successful treatment of complex medical conditions, Dr. James’s commitment to patient empowerment and medical freedom has made her a pivotal figure in revolutionizing healthcare to be more personalized and accessible.

⁠⁠https://shop.jamesclinic.com/⁠⁠

About IMA:

Founded by a group of leading critical care specialists in March 2020, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), formerly FLCCC, has always been driven by a singular mission: to save lives and promote long-term wellness through science-based, patient-centered care. IMA's protocols, widely adopted by healthcare providers worldwide, are grounded in the latest research and clinical data, empowering patients to take control of their health.

⁠⁠https://imahealth.org/⁠⁠

Mentioned in this episode:

⁠⁠https://imahealth.org/smartmomsask/⁠⁠

Please support the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep building and bringing you what you need to know in culture, politics, health & faith. Uncensored. Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show here, share this episode and please leave a good review. On Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. All linked here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠https://wearerootedwings.com⁠⁠⁠

This Episode is Brought to You By:

We Heart Nutrition. Wholesome supplements for men and women from a family that shares your values. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 20% off your first purchase:

⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.weheartnutrition.com⁠⁠⁠⁠

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

Please subscribe, like and share across all platforms so we can keep delivering truth to a world gone mad.

Share