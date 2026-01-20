In this 10 minute breaking update, host Britt Mayer discusses the recent chaotic protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where anti-ICE protesters disrupted a service, leading to a national debate on religious freedom and protest rights. The discussion covers the implications of the FACE Act and the potential application of the Ku Klux Klan Act, highlighting the legal and social consequences of the incident.

Like. Share. Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show. This episode is linked here on ⁠Spotify⁠, ⁠YouTube⁠, ⁠X⁠ & ⁠Apple Pods⁠

Share