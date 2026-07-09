A calm, faith-filled guide for parents on how to discuss the ongoing preliminary hearing, protect your children from speculation, and point them toward truth and hope.

How to Talk to Your Kids About the Charlie Kirk Case

The assassination of Charlie Kirk and the ongoing preliminary hearing have been dominating headlines and social media accounts. For many parents, the question isn’t just what happened — it’s how to talk about it with our children in a way that is honest, age-appropriate, and rooted in truth and faith rather than fear or speculation.

This guide is meant to help you do exactly that.

Remembering Charlie Kirk’s Legacy

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA and became one of the most influential voices engaging young Americans with conservative principles rooted in free speech and Christianity in the public square. He built an organization that reached millions of students and was known for clear, courageous communication even under pressure.

On September 10, 2025, he was assassinated while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. His widow, Erika Kirk, has continued leading important parts of the work. Charlie’s impact on a generation of young conservatives and Christians remains significant.

As parents, we can teach our children the value of bold, truth-filled public witness — even when it carries a cost.

The Facts We Know

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while addressing a crowd at a Turning Point USA event on the Utah Valley University campus.

Tyler Robinson, now 23, was arrested shortly after and charged with aggravated murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. A weeklong preliminary hearing is currently underway (July 6–10, 2026) in Provo, Utah, to determine whether the case has enough evidence to proceed to trial. Prosecutors have presented surveillance video, forensic and DNA evidence, digital records, and statements. Some evidence remains limited or sealed to protect the integrity of the process.

It is important that we anchor our conversations in verified court proceedings and responsible reporting — not viral speculation or unproven theories that have circulated since the tragedy.

What Is a Preliminary Hearing?

This is not the full trial. It is a legal checkpoint designed to determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to move forward.

Prosecutors must show “probable cause” — a reasonable belief that a crime occurred and that the defendant committed it. Evidence and witnesses are presented, and the defense has the opportunity to challenge them. The standard is lower than what is required at a full trial. If probable cause is found, the case proceeds. This process exists to protect due process and filter out weak cases before a full trial begins.

Our country builds important safeguards into the justice system for those accused of crimes. These steps — requiring evidence to be presented and tested in court, giving the accused an opportunity to respond, and insisting on a standard of proof — exist so that decisions are based on facts rather than emotion, pressure, or public opinion. Even when a crime is horrific, these protections help ensure that justice is pursued fairly and truthfully.

Teaching our children about these steps helps them understand that ordered liberty is worth preserving.

Why This Matters for Christian Families

Political and religious violence threatens the free speech and public civil discourse that made this country and that Charlie championed. At the same time, our justice system is actively working through due process — a vital safeguard that upholds ordered liberty, religious freedom, public debate, and the rule of law: what Charlie worked to protect for future generations.

His assassination underscores the high stakes of cultural division in our time.

As parents, we have a unique opportunity to model for our children how Christians can respond to public tragedy: by seeking truth, pursuing justice through proper channels, and responding with prayer and patience in steady hope — rather than fear, sensationalized speculation, or slanderous gossip.

How to Talk to Your Kids

Age-appropriate conversations build discernment and faith without overwhelming children:

Younger children need simplicity and reassurance. You might say something like: “Someone made a very bad choice and hurt a man who loved Jesus and America. We pray for his family and trust God for justice.” Keep media exposure limited and focus on what Mr. Roger’s taught: in the bad things, we can look for the good. Ultimately, good wins.

Tweens and teens can handle more facts. Share verified information and discuss the difference between evidence and online theories. Ask questions such as: “Why does due process matter? How should Christians respond when violence happens? What should our default position be when unverified claims are made outside of the courtroom that paint real people as accomplices to a horrific crime?”

All ages benefit when we model calm. Avoid sensational headlines or speculative/fearful language in front of them. Point them toward the steps our country ensures in the pursuit of justice and our ultimate hope in a God of final justice.

The core message is simple: We are called to be set apart from viral claims and dangerous gossip. Justice matters. Truth matters. Patience in the pursuit of justice and truth matters. We are to be quick to listen, slow to speak and to ultimately find our rest in a just and good God who has the final say.

Guarding Against Misinformation

High-profile tragedies attract speculation and monetized content that often strays far from evidence. Teach your children to ask: “Is this from a primary source or someone’s theory?”

Charlie himself emphasized clear communication to counter misinformation. We can follow that example by being discerning consumers and careful sharers of information. Unproven accusations can harm real families and distract from actual justice. Modeling humility — “We don’t know everything yet. That’s why courts and ordered due process exist.” — is one of the most powerful lessons we can give our kids.

A practical step: When a dramatic claim circulates, pause and look for primary sources such as court records, official statements from first-hand witnesses and testimonies made under oath.

The Harm of Building a Platform on Unverified Claims

Tragedies like this also draw people who see an opportunity to build their own name and platform by pushing sensational, unverified theories. Some have spent months accusing a wide range of individuals and organizations — including ordinary citizens, businesses, and even Turning Point USA itself — of being complicit in Charlie’s assassination, with no tested evidence. These claims have put real families, real jobs, and real reputations directly in harm’s way. When public tragedy is turned into monetized content that targets innocent people, it crosses a line.

As parents, we can help our children recognize when grief and justice are being exploited for personal gain rather than the pursuit of truth.

A Biblical Framework

Scripture gives us a steady foundation:

“The Lord loves justice and will not forsake his saints.” Psalm 37:28

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” Matthew 5:9

We are called to pray for all people, for kings, and for those in authority 1 Timothy 2:1-2

We pursue justice without vengeance or viral slander and with patient ordering of our country’s fact-finding process. Our hope is ultimately in Christ’s perfect final justice. Charlie’s legacy invites us to raise children who love truth enough to be wise and discerning, to reject viral gossip, to seek the truth above all — and to trust God with the outcome.

Pray as a family for the Kirk family, for wisdom in the courtroom, and for peace in our nation.

Equipping the Next Generation

Charlie Kirk’s legacy lives on in the young people he inspired to think clearly, speak boldly, and live faithfully. We have the privilege of raising the next generation of truth-seekers.

Light shines brighter in the darkness.

Stay rooted in Scripture.

Stay engaged with truth.

Pray without ceasing.

Share this guide with other parents who are walking the same road.

May the Lord grant us wisdom, courage, and peace. And may justice prevail.

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