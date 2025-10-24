Episode 64 just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! Please subscribe, share and leave a 5 star review. It helps us grow!

This important episode delves into the massive persecution of Christians in Nigeria, highlighting the alarming statistics of the ongoing massacre. Mark Anderson, a missionary of over 50 years, shares his extensive experience in Nigeria, discussing the radical Islamic groups responsible for the violence, the government’s inadequate response, and the critical role of the church in addressing these issues. The dialogue emphasizes the need for international awareness and action, particularly from Christians in the West, to support their brothers and sisters facing this genocide. Anderson outlines practical steps for engagement and the importance of prayer.

rooted.wings A post shared by @rooted.wings

Subscribe to The Britt Mayer Show here, share this episode and please leave a good review. On Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X. All linked here: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠https://wearerootedwings.com⁠⁠

Her Christian husband and two children, aged 3 years and 10 months, were slaughtered by Islamists right in front of her.

She and her only surviving child, aged 7, were left for dead, and her hand was chopped off.

The Persecuted Church in Nigeria needs all of us.

Mentioned In This Episode:

Support Mark Anderson directly: ⁠https://www.call2all.org/giving/⁠

Contact your reps in congress to support the Nigeria Religious Accountability Act of 2025: ⁠ https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/119/s2747/comment⁠

Read the bill here: ⁠https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/2747/text⁠

Go Africa movie trailer: https://www.thegomovie.org/watch

Pray for All app: ⁠https://prayforall.com/⁠

SourceView Bible app: ⁠https://sourceviewreader.web.app/⁠

On-the-ground citizen journalism in Nigeria: https://truthnigeria.com/

Equipping The Persecuted, a legitimate organization doing the Lord’s work in Nigeria: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/

This Episode is Brought to You By:

We Heart Nutrition. Wholesome supplements for men and women from a family that shares your values. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 20% off your first purchase:

⁠⁠⁠https://www.weheartnutrition.com⁠⁠⁠

Check out Britt’s fave things with exclusive community discounts. This helps fund the independent journalism of Rooted Wings so we can keep bringing you news and analysis that is not bought and is faithfully, consistently independent:

⁠https://rootedwings.substack.com/p/favorite-things⁠

Subscribe, like and share across all platforms so we can keep delivering truth to a world gone mad.

Share