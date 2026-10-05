You asked for my simple voter guide. Here you go! Ready to use, send to all your friends and share on social media. Ballots are in the mail.

The official Rooted Wings guides are below, one for California and one for San Diego County. These are my own recommendations, based on my research and a cross-check of other reliable voter guides. Download them, print them, and share them.

Voter guides are from a Christian, conservative researcher and mom’s point of view. California is worth fighting for. VOTE LIKE YOU WANT CHANGE.

CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE ROOTED WINGS VOTER GUIDE

SAN DIEGO COUNTY ROOTED WINGS VOTER GUIDE

Our team is covering the California governor’s race in depth on The Britt Mayer Show. Check out the episodes below:

The Mom Test:

No shot, no school:

Steve Hilton in the Hot Seat, episode 44:

Steve Hilton returns to the Hot Seat, episode 77:

CA Governor Debate recap:

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California is worth fighting for!

— Britt