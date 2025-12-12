Episode 71 is live on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X! If you appreciate our work, please help us grow by subscribing, sharing and leaving a 5 star review. It helps more people find what we are doing!

Britt Mayer sits down with Bethany McDaniel, the founder of Primally Pure, to talk about her journey from struggling with skin issues to creating a successful natural skincare empire from her farm kitchen. They discuss the importance of true ancestral ingredients, the impact of diet on skin health and aging, and the misconceptions surrounding mainstream beauty products. Bethany shares her insights on teenage skin issues, the myths of sun exposure, and the dangers of greenwashing in the beauty industry. The conversation wraps up with practical tips for listeners looking to transition to natural skincare and a glimpse into emerging trends in wellness for 2026!

About Bethany:

Bethany McDaniel is the Founder of Primally Pure, a natural skincare company rooted in simplicity, purity, and the wisdom of nature. She lives in Southern California with her husband and three children.

After years of struggling with acne and relying on harsh creams and prescriptions, Bethany was left with raw, irritated skin—and few lasting results. Everything changed when she turned to simple, natural ingredients. The transformation sparked a passion, and with just $250 in supplies, she launched Primally Pure to help others experience the healing power of clean skincare.

A deep love for nature, sunshine, and slow, intentional living inspires everything Bethany creates. Whether she’s formulating products at the Primally Pure Workshop or spending time outdoors with her family, she draws endless wisdom from the rhythms of the earth.

Bethany is also the host of The Grounded Wellness Podcast, an outdoor podcast filmed on her family’s regenerative farm. There, she shares real, refreshing conversations about clean living, biohacking, motherhood, and holistic health—rooted in the belief that true wellness starts from the ground up.

