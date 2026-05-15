In a world flooded with toxic “clean” beauty products and endless greenwashing, Bethany McDaniel’s story and wisdom are more relevant than ever. If you (or your teens) struggle with skin issues, or you simply want to make wiser choices for your family’s health, this episode is a must-listen.

Live now on The Britt Mayer Show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, X & YouTube!

Britt sits down with Bethany McDaniel, founder of Primally Pure, to talk about her journey from struggling with skin issues to creating a successful natural skincare empire from her farm kitchen. They discuss the importance of true ancestral ingredients, the impact of diet on skin health and aging, misconceptions surrounding mainstream beauty products, teenage skin issues, the myths of sun exposure, and the dangers of greenwashing in the beauty industry. Bethany shares practical tips for transitioning to natural skincare and insights into emerging wellness trends.

About Bethany McDaniel

Bethany McDaniel is the Founder of Primally Pure, a natural skincare company rooted in simplicity, purity, and the wisdom of nature. She lives in Southern California with her husband and three children.

After years of struggling with acne and relying on harsh creams and prescriptions that left her skin raw and irritated, Bethany turned to simple, natural ingredients. That transformation sparked a passion, and with just $250 in supplies, she launched Primally Pure from her kitchen to help others experience the healing power of clean skincare.

A deep love for nature, sunshine, and slow, intentional living inspires everything she creates. Bethany also hosts The Grounded Wellness Podcast, an outdoor podcast filmed on her family’s regenerative farm.

Website: primallypure.com use code ROOTEDWINGS for 15% off sitewide!

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