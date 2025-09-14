Processing Charlie’s Death With Your Kids, a special episode just dropped on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and X

In this special short episode for parents, Britt Mayer discusses the importance of addressing traumatic events with children, particularly in light of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. She emphasizes the need for parents to communicate openly about the dangers of graphic content and to guide their children in processing such events. Additionally, she shares a heartfelt initiative to honor Charlie's legacy through planting blueberry bushes, encouraging families to get out in nature together and create meaningful conversations to process through this historic tragedy with their children.

