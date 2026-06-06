Public Eugenics
what we learn from it & the Christian response
In light of a large influencer couple going very public with their decision to kill their baby after a diagnosis of down syndrome, I have been thinking, praying and wrestling through all of it over the last 24 hours:
The unashamed public nature of it.
The responses from both sides.
The horrific reality of a baby well into human development with hands, feet, a beating heart, a brain… the ability to feel… systematically cut up and murdered in its sacred place of safety.
Eugenics in 2026.
And the Christian response.
I put together the following slide deck on Instagram and wanted to share it in its entirety below. I hope you find it helpful.
When salt loses its flavor, it is irrelevant.
We are called to be the salt to a dying and dark world.
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Beautiful.
I shared almost every slide of your IG post. Absolutely 100 percent.