Worship rang out for hours to set the tone for Charlie Kirk’s Legacy Memorial in Arizona on September 21, 2025. The glory of the gospel only intensified throughout the next five hours.

Just 11 days after Charlie was assassinated in Utah while on his American Comeback Tour, an estimated 200,000+ people from throughout the nation gathered beginning in the early hours of the morning to honor the man who, at just 31, had become a titan of conservative Christian values and had amassed a following of millions of youth hungry for a revival. Charlie’s relentless commitment to free speech in defense of traditional christian ethics, that he believed wholeheartedly built the west, was most tangibly seen in his Turning Point empire (which as of this article has has reported a massive surge in requests to start new chapters on high school and college campuses. The most recent figure, announced on September 24, 2025, stands at over 120,000 new inquiries—a number that has grown rapidly from earlier reports of 32,000).

Charlie’s Legacy Memorial attendance surpassed the funerals of MLK or JFK which marks his life and death as truly historic.

Well done, Charlie.

The following is a summary of Charlie’s Legacy Memorial with highlights, so that we will never forget and continue to share the truth of who Charlie was from the of those who knew and loved him best.

Pastor Rob McCoy, a dear friend and pastor of Charlie Kirk spoke first while offering. benediction of peace over Erika. Pastor McCoy then welcomed the “Special Guest” who is, “here today to call His children back again” saying, Charlie was never afraid because he knew his life was secure in the hands of God. If you only made it through the first speech you heard the full gospel of sin, salvation and redemption preached boldly as “the source of the streams of liberty” that Charlie confessed and professed. This is what Charlie worked tirelessly to proclaim as became fully evident throughout the entire train of speeches.

Rebecca Dunn: “As long as their is breath in our bodies we must fight. Today there is no doubt Charlie Kirk fought for freedom with the last breath in his body. To all who will meet the challenge Charlie gave us, thank-you.”

Dr. Larry Arnn of Hillsdale College: “If you want to grow you have to suffer. Start with the Bible, read the classics, study the founding of America. In those you will find a ladder that leads to God… I keep a list in my head, of the six or eight young people who are the best I ever saw, Charlie is the only one who was never a full-time student at Hillsdale College who is on that list. We will miss him dearly, he cannot be replaced. Charlie you see, has suffered enough, he has gone to the Lord.”

Dr. Arnn said that he and his wife set up a scholarship “in the hope that Charlie's children will go to a good college.”

Hillsdale College will issue Charlie an honorary degree on May 9.

Charlie’s Chief of Staff, Mikey McCoy shared how Charlie suggested he skip college and “come work for me instead” saying that in that offer and decision, “my life was forever changed by Charlie… ‘The tyrant dies and his rule is over, the martyr dies and his rule has just begun.’”

Tyler Bowyer, Turning Point Action’s COO broke the ice with some laughter, “We had a lot in common, we didn’t like rhinos.” He went on to say that he and Charlie in the early days of Turning Point worked 24/7, “We were a team who worked around the clock. Work, report, texts - every singe day. We would go back and forth with ideas to turn them into bigger more insane things around the clock.” Tyler shared a story he told at Charlie & Erika’s wedding on convincing him to move to Arizona, “It was a hard sell at first, but I got a call from Miss Arizona 2012… so naturally I put her behind the President at our rally. I wanted to hire her but I had a problem, Charlie wanted to date her and like all things Charlie put his mind to, he accomplished it… he dated and married her, I lost an employee… and now she’s my boss.” In a profound moment he told the audience that they were “standing in Charlie’s vision of a full stadium… you are standing in the vision of Charlie Kirk.”

Justin Streiff, TPUSA’s COO said Charlie refused to let fear stop him from carrying out God’s will for him, “We can’t control time - Charlie knew this and he didn’t waste time. He lived every moment with conviction and character… His honesty and insistence on truth drew people in, even those who disagreed with him. He loved God more than he loved safety applause or even his own life… Charlie gave voice to truth and he built a movement that changed the world.”

Stacy Sheridan, Senior Advancement Director for Turning Point USA let people see the soft and personal side of Charlie, “We will miss your words of wisdom, your high-pitched laugh and the way your voice would always soften when you spoke to Erika and your children… a rebirth of patriotism is coming to fruition… let’s get to work everybody, we have a country to save.”

Andrew Kolvet, Executive Producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, flanked by the show’s staff, admitted “it’s been excruciating to do this show the last week but it’s exactly what Charlie would have wanted.” He went on to share how the show became Charlie’s favorite part of his daily routine - it was his constant and it worked because “Charlie loved you. He read every single email you sent to him. I have no idea how he did it but he did… you were his firewall for freedom, when he met fancy elites who tried to throw him off-course and tell him they knew what you wanted, he knew better because he kew all of you. He never forgot about you because he loved you… His campus tours were tent revivals. Charlie was a prophet, the biblical kind. He confronted evil, pointed to the truth, called us to repent and be saved. He wanted the best for all of us. We do not grieve as the world grieves - death where is your sting - because Christ has overcome death. Until then, buckle up, HERE WE GO.”

Benny Johnson came out swinging with, “FIGHT FOR CHARLIE KIRK! What man intends for evil, God intends for good… they thought it would be a funeral but there is a revival in this house right now.” Benny shared his testimony on being transformed by the lead of Charlie before finishing with the rallying cry, “Charlie Kirk is a martyr in the true christian sense… May we pray that our leaders wield the sword against evil in our nation in Charlie’s memory.”

Dr. Ben Carson drilled down on the source of our rights saying, “Our rights come from our Creator, not government... you cannot be the land of the free if you aren’t the home of the brave; you have to stand up for what you believe in… I want to thank Charlie for his sacrifice because the fruit is going to be realized.”

Congresswoman Anna Luna: “Imagine if one man could make such an impact, imagine what THOUSANDS can do together. We are all Charlie kirk now”

Jack Posobiec delivered a stunning memorial speech, saying, “CHARLIE KIRK.”HE WAS MY FRIEND, BROTHER, AND COMMANDING OFFICER AND WE WILL NEVER LET THE LEFT, THE DEMOCRATS, OR THE MEDIA FORGET THE NAME CHARLIE KIRK… The true word for what Charlie did is ‘sacrifice.’ The difference between murder and sacrifice is that sacrifice is a gift, an act of devotion… I say to you, a century from now when they write about the pivotal events that saved Western Civilization, Charlie Kirk was the turning point… Charlie’s sacrifice has given us that last bit of courage to resolve and fight to say, ‘no more, we are done’.. We will end the evil disease that split us and took Charlie from us.”

Dr. Frank Turek, a steadfast mentor to Charlie, was with him when he was shot and stayed with him through to the hospital. Erika Kirk asked Dr. Turek to share what happened during those critical minutes. “Charlie’s team was amazing and when this full investigation is done, you will see his team did everything they were supposed to… Charlie is in heaven not because he saved millions of kids out of darkness on college campus, not because he changed votes, he is heaven because his Savior sacrificed himself for Charlie Kirk… Let’s live so that when we wake up every morning, the devil shrieks, ‘OH NO THEY’RE AWAKE AGAIN! THEY’RE BORN AGAIN!’”

The next wave of speeches was the most unexpected: members of the Trump Administration spoke with profound clarity on the gospel and how the gospel was the driving force of Charlie Kirk.

Sergio Gor, Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office: “Charlie Kirk was a modern day disciple who knew we are in a spiritual war for the heart soul and future of America and he was ultimately killed because of it.”

Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff: “We stand for what is good, what is virtuous, what is noble. And for those trying to incite violence against us, those trying to foment hatred against us. What do you have? You have nothing. You are nothing. You are wickedness, you are jealousy! You are envy! You are hatred! You are nothing! You can build nothing. You can produce nothing. You can create nothing. We are the ones who build. We are the ones who create. We are the ones who lift up humanity. We built the world we inhabit now and we will defend goodness, light, and virtue. We are on the side of goodness and GOD. To Charlie: I promise you, my brother and friend, we will prove worthy of your sacrifice. We will finish the job, we will defeat the forces of darkness and evil. We will achieve victory for our children and civilization. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff: “Charlie didn’t just help, he made the winning difference.”

Tucker Carlson: “Everything is inverted, the opposite of what we think it will be. Charlie was preaching the gospel, he was calling for people to repent. he knew that vast improvements are possible politically, but he also knew that politics is not the final answer, it can’t answer the deepest questions, actually. That the only real solution is Jesus. And the reason, it’s really simple. Politics at its core is the process of critiquing other people and getting them to change. Christianity, the gospel message, the message of Jesus, begins with repentance. Christianity calls upon you to change… meditate on what we’ve done wrong, how we’ve fallen short, and then it becomes possible to forgive other people. And that was the reason that Charlie was fearless at all times, truly fearless to his last moment. He was unafraid, he was not defensive, and there was no hate in his heart. He would always say, always say, ‘that’s a sad person, that’s a broken person, that’s a person who needs help, that’s a person who needs Jesus.’”

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence: “Our call to action is now. Each of us must be warriors like Charlie—drawing strength from the Lord who dwells in our hearts, sharpening the weapons of truth, common sense, and reason, and carrying the torch of God’s love. If you feel afraid or lost, remember: God says, ‘Don’t be afraid. I am with you. I will strengthen you and help you.’ Like Charlie, let us say, ‘God, my life is Yours. Let me serve You.’ Now is the time to step into the arena—to stand for freedom, truth, and faith.”

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State shared the gospel unlike I have ever heard a politician do: But I imagine there are people watching here tonight who didn’t know much about Charlie Kirk until 11 days ago. Maybe they were disengaged from politics. Maybe they were partially engaged. I hope one of the things they take away from this is that the movement Charlie Kirk started, led, and gave fuel to was about politics—but it wasn’t only about politics. It was deeper. It was broader. And I’m confident he would agree. One of the things he would want us to take away from this memorial is the following: his deep belief that we were all created—every single one of us—before the beginning of time by the hands of the God of the universe, an all-powerful God who loves us and created us for the purpose of living with him in eternity. But then sin entered the world and separated us from our Creator. And so God took on the form of a man and came down and lived among us. He suffered like men, and he died like men. But on the third day, he rose, unlike any mortal man. And then, to prove any doubters wrong, he ate with his disciples so they could see him, and they touched his wounds. He didn’t rise as a ghost or as a spirit, but as flesh. And then he rose to Heaven. He promised he would return, and he will. Because he took on death, because he carried that cross, we were freed from the sin that separated us from him. And when he returns, there will be a new heaven and a new earth, and we will all be together. We are going to have a great reunion there with Charlie and all the people we love. Thank you, and God bless you.”

Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War: “Charlie Kirk was a true believer for the cause of freedom, for the power of young people, belief in our republic and our founding principles in America first and make America great again. But more importantly, he was a true believer. Only Christ is King, our Lord and Savior… over time, he realized, like so many of us have, that this is not a political war. It’s not even a cultural war. It’s a spiritual war. Faith and family first. There is a God, and as Charlie would say, it is not us. We’re sinners saved only by grace in need of the gospel. You see, we always did need less government, but what Charlie understood and infused into his movement is we also needed a lot more God… He died the way he lived, speaking the truth. Charlie waged war not with a weapon, but with a tent, a microphone, his mind, and the truth. And the gates of hell could not prevail against him. He went into the darkest of places like Paul in the book of Acts. He went into college campuses where they said we couldn’t go and he was the light. He was bold. He was brave. He was a hero. You know, at the War Department, we know a little bit about heroism. I’ve seen it personally on the battlefield from Americans wearing camouflage and I’m surrounded by men and women today who have the chance to witness the same.”

RFKJ, Health and Human Services Secretary: “Charlie’s overarching passion was his Christianity and his devotion to his God. He believed what St. Francis taught us almost a thousand years ago. We should strive to live our lives in perfect imitation of Christ. We should turn every day and every moment and every interaction into a prayer. And Charlie understood the great paradox that it’s only by surrender to God that God’s power can flow into our lives and make us effective human beings.”

Donald Trump Jr - “Charlie delighted in his belief that people could be persuaded. He believed the way to win hearts was with truth, with courage, and with conversation.”

JD Vance, Vice President of The United States: “The evil murderer, who took Charlie from us, expected us to have a funeral today. And instead, my friends, we have had a revival in celebration of Charlie Kirk and of his Lord Jesus Christ. We gather here in this stadium, in the hot Arizona sun, shielded in a great shining city our fathers raised out of the desert. And from this desert, Charlie Kirk built a movement. He transformed the face of conservatism in our own time. And in doing so, he changed the course of American history to rising generations across this country. Charlie exemplified kindness, courage, and a commitment to open debate. And he was a great debater, and we loved him for it. But Charlie loved debate not because he excelled at it, but because it was the vehicle for bringing the light of truth to dark places.”

Erika Kirk: “God’s mercy and God’s love have been revealed to me these past 10 days. After Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence, we didn’t see rioting, we didn’t see revolution. Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country. We saw revival. This past week, we saw people open a Bible for the first time in a decade. We saw people pray for the first time since they were children. We saw people go to a church service for the first time in their entire lives… To all the men watching around the world, accept Charlie’s challenge and embrace true manhood. Be strong and courageous for your families. Love your wives and lead them. Love your children and protect them. Be the spiritual head of your home, but please be a leader worth following. Women, I have a challenge for you too. Be virtuous. Our strength is found in God’s design for our role. We are the guardians. We are the encouragers. We are the preservers. Guard your heart, everything you do flows from it. And if you’re a mother, please recognize, that is the single most important ministry you have. My marriage with Charlie was the best thing that ever happened to me, and I know it was the best thing that ever happened to him as well. He wanted everyone to experience that joy. Charlie’s mission above all was aimed directly at those who aren’t married. He named his organization well. He knew things were not right with America, and especially with young people, and they needed a new direction. Charlie passionately wanted to reach and save the lost boys of the West. The young men who feel like they have no direction, no purpose, no faith and no reason to live. The men wasting their lives on distractions, and the men consumed with resentment, anger, and hate. Charlie wanted to help them. He wanted them to have a home with Turning Point USA. And when he went onto campus, he was looking to show them a better path and a better life that was right there for the taking. He wanted to show them that. My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life. That young man. That young man on the cross, our Savior said, ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do.’ That man, that young man, I forgive him. I forgive him, because it was what Christ did, and is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love, and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us. The world needs Turning Point USA. It needs a group that will point young people away from the path of misery and sin. It needs something that will lead people away from hell in this world and in the next. It needs young people pointed in the direction of truth and beauty. And so I promise you today, every part of our work will become greater. I am tremendously honored to be the new CEO of Turning Point USA.”

And finally, President Donald J Trump spoke: “Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalized cold-blooded monster for speaking the truth that was in his heart. He was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice, for God and country, for reason and for common sense. He was assassinated because he lived bravely, he lived boldly, and he argued brilliantly without apology. He did what was right for our nation. And so, on that terrible day, September 10th, 2025, our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal. He’s a martyr now for American freedom. I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk, and neither now will history. Because while Charlie has been reunited with his creator in heaven, his voice on earth will echo through the generations. And his name will live forever in the eternal chronicle of America’s greatest patriots. He will live forever.”

The Full Charlie Kirk Legacy Memorial:

God blessed us with an incredible gift this century in Charlie Kirk. May we remember the core that made him great: he surrendered to Christ and walked into the darkest spheres of culture with unwavering boldness and clarity in The Truth. His mission was to rescue the lost - not by force, intimidation or power - but by dialogue and a willingness to patiently listen and to debate. He wasn’t a revolutionary, he was a revivalist who knew the call to take the gospel into the public square, and so he obeyed.

We lost a lion of the faith and a north star for our youth in Charlie. Thank God we had him as long as we did; may his legacy point MILLIONS to Christ and may we see a radical revival in America because of his courage to preach without compromise into the very places that the gospel is always meant to be declared.

