Britt Mayer and guest Dr. Bret Weinstein discuss significant changes in health policy, particularly regarding childhood vaccines and dietary guidelines. They explore the implications of the inverted food pyramid, the shrinking childhood vaccine schedule (would Dr. Weinstein vaccinate his kids if he had it to do all over again?), Dr. Weinstein’s hypothesis on Biden’s open borders connected to China’s long-game, and the why Dr. Weinstein was working with Charlie Kirk to get mRNA shots off the market.

Dr. Weinstein emphasizes the role of corruption in public health and explains why nothing short of complete removal of the vaccine liability shield is acceptable. He also provides advice for parents on fostering a healthy environment for their children, highlighting the importance of an “unmodern childhood”.

About Dr. Weinstein:

Dr. Bret Weinstein has spent two decades advancing the field of evolutionary biology, earning his PhD at the University of Michigan, before teaching at The Evergreen State College for 14 years, from which he resigned his tenured position in 2017. He has developed a new Darwinian framework based on design trade-offs, and made important discoveries regarding the evolution of cancer, senescence and the adaptive significance of moral self-sacrifice.

He is currently working to uncover the evolutionary meaning of large scale patterns in human history, and seeking a game theoretically stable path forward for humanity. With his wife, Heather Heying, he co-wrote A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century, and is the host of the DarkHorse Podcast.

