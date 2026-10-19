This new weekly episode is made for mamas who don’t have time to chase down all the news. I cover what you need to know to understand the times and to keep a family rooted in wisdom and truth.
In under 15 minutes, I make sense of what happened this week in culture, politics, faith and health. We end with a weekly question for the audience to chat about and one feel-good story.
Airs weekly on The Britt Mayer Show wherever you get your podcasts!
THIS WEEK:
Links to The Weekly on The Britt Mayer Show:
Spotify:
Apple Podcasts:
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