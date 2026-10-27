Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon

Rooted Wings Carrier Pigeon

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Richard Bailey's avatar
Richard Bailey
21h

Thank you. Great idea - weekly newsletter. Informative. Fast paced. Two things I found of interest. First the military preparedness. We can be overwhelmed with ubiquitous talk of preparedness. But it's not a question of if but when the crisis hits. Second, how could I have forgotten upcoming Reformation Day. I taught Reformation history my whole teaching career. Thanks for the reminder

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