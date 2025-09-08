Iryna Zarutska was murdered on August 22, 2025, at the East/West Boulevard light rail station on the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

“The killing of Iryna Zarutska drew international coverage for Zarutska's status as a refugee seeking safety in the United States, prompted a public statement from Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles, and footage of the killing sparked outrage on social media, leading to policy discussions about transit security, fare enforcement, and gaps in the criminal justice and mental health systems.”

While this story quickly became one of the biggest news on X internationally and in the US, American legacy media failed to report on it quickly. As of this writeup on September 8, major outlets like The New York Times, Reuters, The Guardian, CBS News, and MSNBC do not appear to have covered it.

The facts of the story are inconvenient if the goal is to shape a progressive narrative that frequently race-baits and shapes immigrants as the oppressed deserving of American protection.

THE FACTS

Iryna Zarutska fled the war in Ukraine in 2022 with her family, settled in Charlotte, attended a Community College and worked at a local pizzeria while aspiring to become a veterinary assistant.

Surveillance footage from August 22 shows Zarutska, wearing her work uniform and headphones, boarding the train and sitting in front of 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., a homeless man with a history of mental health issues.

Brown was fare-jumping at the time of the murder and has 14 previous court cases in Mecklenburg County. He had been arrested multiple times and convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny, as well as being charged with assault and misuse of the 911 system.

In the video, Brown is seen pulling out a pocket knife while smiling and then rising behind Zarutska to stab her. Reports state that she was stabbed three times in the neck/throat area with no interaction.

She collapsed and was pronounced dead on the train.

Brown was arrested immediately after exiting at the next stop, treated for a hand laceration, and charged with first-degree murder; he remains in custody awaiting a competency evaluation.

THE REACTION

The brutal random killing has sparked international and national outrage over public safety and crime in U.S. cities, mental health support, the criminal justice system, progressive policies and legacy media’s hesitation to report on inconvenient events.

The North Carolina Democrat Governor Josh Stein wants to quiet the uproar by stating that we simply need more funding for more cops:

Democrat Mayor Vi Lyles of Charlotte, North Carolina responded by stating that we cannot “arrest our way out of issues” like this:

A Wikipedia editor wants to disappear this story entirely:

Axios blames surveillance cameras and “MAGA influencers” for the outrage over this ruthless murder:

Greg Gutfeld cut through the noise clearly with this:

President Trump says Iryna’s blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put criminals in jail:

“I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic.”

“The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP.”

The Director of the FBI, Kash Patel:

On Monday September 8, The White House released a statement calling the event “a shocking act of evil that didn’t have to happen.” and indicting “Democrat failures”

It’s the culmination of North Carolina’s Democrat politicians, prosecutors, and judges prioritizing woke agendas that fail to protect their citizens when they need them the most

THE TAKEAWAY

We have created a world stripped of objective good, objective evil, and in that have dried up the natural safeguards of justice.

CS Lewis prophesied this: “We make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”

Written nearly 250 years BC, Ecclesiastes warns us: Because the sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil. - Eccl 8:11

We’ve built a hell of warped justice and sympathetic excuses and pretended it’s better than the real heaven.

America failed Iryna Zarutska and we must ensure we do not continue down this dark, dangerous path. We must do better, demand better and REFUSE to let these stories fade into a bleak background that repeats undeterred.

As President Trump said: “There are evil people. We have to be able to handle that. If we don’t handle that, we don’t have a country.”

Lord have mercy.

