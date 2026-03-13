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EPISODE FOR WOMEN ONLY! In this candid conversation, Elise Orozco shares her journey from deep engagement with sexually explicit books to spiritual awakening and renewal. Discover the impact of massively popular erotic novels on women, marriage, faith, and character, and learn practical steps for overcoming this stronghold.

KEY TOPICS:

Impact of sexually explicit books on marriage and faith

The rise of erotica and its influence on women and youth

Biblical principles for guarding the heart and mind

Practical steps for overcoming sin and temptation

The importance of cultivating character and virtue as Christian women

From 82:

@rooted.wings Britt Mayer on Instagram: "“It was the only time I could turn o…

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⁠Mentioned in this episode:

The Bible Recap: ⁠https://www.thebiblerecap.com/start⁠

Greta Eskridge Interview:

Children’s book & mom hats (code ROOTEDWINGS20 exclusive discount for our audience): ⁠⁠https://raisingrockco.com/⁠⁠

This Episode is Brought to You By:

Operation Love Global. On mission to end sex trafficking and the exploitation of women and ⁠children. https://www.operationloveglobal.org/⁠

Resistance Candles. 100% Made in the USA & nontoxic! Resistance Candles is built on the intersection of tradition, beauty, and rebellion. Each candle reflects the values we live by: freedom, personal sovereignty, truth, tradition, and faith. Use code ROOTEDWINGS for 10% off:

⁠⁠https://resistancecandles.com/collections/american-heritage?el=brittmayer⁠⁠

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