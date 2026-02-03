In this “What you Need to Know - in under 15 minutes” bonus episode of The Britt Mayer Show, Britt breaks down the controversial highlights of the 2026 Grammys, focusing on the left-wing activism displayed by celebrities, particularly Billie Eilish’s acceptance speech and the ‘Ice Out’ pins worn by attendees. The conversation explores themes of virtue signaling, the objectification of women in fashion, and the cultural divide in America, culminating in a powerful moment from Jelly Roll that emphasizes faith and redemption. Britt encourages listeners to support artists who align with conservative values and to be critical of the entertainment industry’s current trends.

