Rising rates of porn use by children at earlier and earlier ages, AI deepfakes, sextortion schemes aimed at teen boys, the modern-romance-novel-porn-use connection in girls… we go all in on this episode to expose the dark corners so parents will know what they’re up against to protect their children.

In this important conversation, Britt Mayer and Greta Eskridge delve into the critical topic of pornography, exploring its impact on families and children. Greta shares her personal journey of discovering her husband’s addiction to pornography and the subsequent healing process they underwent. The discussion highlights the changing landscape of pornography access, emphasizing the prevalence of accidental exposure among children. They stress the importance of equipping parents with the necessary tools and resources to address this issue effectively, fostering open communication within families.

From episode 79:

Follow Greta:

Greta’s website : ⁠www.gretaeskridge.com⁠

Greta on Instagram: ⁠@greta.eskridge⁠

Greta’s podcast: ⁠The Greta Eskridge Podcast⁠

Greta’s Substack: ⁠With Joy⁠

Greta’s Book: ⁠It’s Time to Talk to Your Kids About Porn

