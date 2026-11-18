The past week has been filled with notable disruptions across multiple systems that we rely on daily. In the latest episode of Rooted Wings Weekly, Britt dives into what these outages mean and what we should be aware of — in under 20 minutes.

A Week of Disruptions

Starting on Thursday, November 12th, Microsoft 365 experienced a significant outage that lasted for most of the day. This was followed by a nationwide ground stop ordered by the FAA on Friday, marking the longest such stop since September 11. Then, on Monday, Chase encountered a software issue that affected transactions, rippling through other banks and payment systems.

In a shocking turn of events, the NSA’s classified network went down, with reports indicating that staff were sent home due to login issues. Apple users also faced outages across multiple services, including iCloud and Apple Pay. As if that wasn’t enough, the Los Angeles Superior Court system was offline due to vendor problems.

These events have raised eyebrows, especially given the clustering of these outages within such a short timeframe. Britt notes, “The timing and the clustering of these failures feel off. Multiple systems under daily life and national operations all failing at once is concerning.”

What We’re Being Told

Official explanations for these failures have been technical in nature, attributing issues to bugs and upgrades rather than any malicious intent. Microsoft cited a latent bug from a previous update, while the FAA explained that a contractor mishap during upgrades caused the network issues. However, the overarching narrative has led to skepticism, as Britt points out, “We would be complete fools to take the government fully at their word without looking at the pattern.”

Recognizing Patterns

Britt emphasizes the importance of recognizing patterns in government messaging and system failures. Drawing parallels to past events, she recalls how early responses to COVID-19 downplayed risks. “We were told we were reading the room wrong when many of us were actually reading it correctly ahead of the masses,” she reflects. This historical context adds weight to the current conversation surrounding the outages and the narratives being presented.

Global Tensions with Iran

While navigating these domestic disruptions, Britt also highlights escalating tensions with Iran. Recent drone attacks on U.S.-linked facilities and threats from Iranian officials indicate a rise in geopolitical instability. With a third U.S. aircraft carrier dispatched to the region, the stakes are high. Britt emphasizes that Iran has historically chosen conflict, noting, “The theocratic Iran has never negotiated in good faith.”

As we continue to follow these unfolding stories, it’s crucial to maintain a clear-eyed perspective. The recent technical issues and global tensions remind us of the interconnectedness of our systems and the potential risks involved.

For those interested in deeper insights, the full episode offers more context and analysis on these pressing issues.

We will keep cutting through the noise with conviction, and faithful integrity. Thank-you for your support! Producer/PR inquiries: lindsay@synergyprconsulting.com

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