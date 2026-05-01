Animal Farm 2026 In Theaters Now: Worth Watching with the Kids?

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I just wrapped our latest episode of The Britt Mayer Show diving into the new 2026 CGI animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm. As a mom who reads classic literature with my kids and cares deeply about the times we’re living in, I had to review this one.

Is this star-studded family movie a fresh way to introduce Orwell’s powerful allegory to a new generation — or a dangerous dilution that trades sharp truth for potty humor and feel-good chaos?

The Book That Still Hits Like a Hammer

George Orwell’s 1945 novella is a short, brutal masterpiece. It’s not really about talking animals on a farm. It’s a razor-sharp satire of the Russian Revolution and the rise of Stalinism.

Old Major’s dream of equality. The rebellion against cruel Mr. Jones. The rise of the pigs. The slow corruption of the Seven Commandments of Animalism. Napoleon’s power grab. Snowball’s exile. The rewriting of history. The loyal Boxer working himself to death with “I will work harder.” And that devastating final scene where the animals can no longer tell the pigs apart from the humans they overthrew.

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Orwell warned us: revolutions get hijacked. Good intentions get twisted by power-hungry elites. Propaganda replaces truth. The working class gets exploited while the new ruling class lives like kings. Communism doesn’t work. It’s timeless - and painfully relevant in 2026.

The 2025 Animated Version: What Changed?

The new film keeps the basic skeleton: animals rebel, pigs take over, Napoleon consolidates power, and the ideals erode. It has a big-name voice cast (Seth Rogen, Kieran Culkin, Woody Harrelson, Glenn Close, and more) and some visually polished moments.

But here’s the problem: it feels like they took Orwell’s dark cautionary tale and turned it into a loud, slapstick kids’ movie. Fart jokes. Chaotic antics. Modern songs. Softer edges on the violence, purges, and betrayal. The sharp anti-totalitarian bite gets buried under generic family entertainment.

Instead of letting the allegory land with full weight, it leans into broad comedy and a lighter tone that softens the horror of what actually happens when “equality” becomes tyranny.

Snowball (Trotsky) gets his moment, the windmill drama is there, and Boxer’s fate is referenced — but the soul-crushing final betrayal? It doesn’t hit the same when the movie is busy distracting you with loud noises and obnoxious humor (that never quite lands).

Why This Matters

As parents, we want stories that build discernment in our kids — not just distract them. Orwell wrote Animal Farm to expose how language gets twisted, history gets rewritten, and power corrupts even the best causes. In an age of propaganda, endless “equity” talk, socialism and soft-communism slipping into schools, we need that message straight. Not diluted.

This adaptation proves a point Orwell understood: the ruling class (or in this case, Entertainment/Hollywood) will always try to sanitize uncomfortable truths.

My Take as a Christian Conservative Mom

The solution isn’t another revolution. It’s truth, integrity, strong families, and fear of God over fear of man. This idea was NOWHERE in the movie.

Final Verdict

Skip the 2025 animated Animal Farm if you want the real impact. Read (or re-read) the book with your older kids instead. It’s short, powerful, and will spark way better conversations.

What do you think? Have you seen the new movie or read the book? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

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